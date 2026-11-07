Germany's Federal Employment Agency outlined the language skills foreign workers need to secure employment in the country

Some professions in Germany legally require proof of German language ability, placing them under a special category of regulated careers

Workers can build their German skills before arriving through language schools, online platforms, or dedicated apps

Germany's Federal Employment Agency has laid out what foreign skilled workers must know about German language requirements before seeking employment in the country, making clear that English alone will not be sufficient in most workplaces.

According to the agency, having a solid command of German significantly improves a job applicant's prospects. While requirements vary by employer, many companies expect at least a basic level of German from candidates, regardless of their qualifications or field.

Germany explains language requirements for foreign skilled workers to get jobs. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

When German becomes legal requirement for foreigners

For certain careers, language proficiency is not just recommended but required by law. These fall under what Germany classifies as "regulated professions," a category that includes doctors, nurse specialists, and educators.

For workers pursuing these paths, defined language competencies must be met before they can practise.

Beyond the workplace, the agency also highlighted that speaking German helps newcomers manage daily life more effectively, from renting accommodation and socialising to navigating government offices and administrative processes.

How to learn and prove German language skills

The agency advises prospective workers to begin learning German before leaving their home country, noting that early preparation creates a clear advantage. Options include enrolling in a certified language school, which provides a recognised certificate useful for visa applications, or using free online platforms and language apps as an alternative.

Germany assesses language ability using the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), the standard used across Europe to categorise proficiency into distinct levels.

In several situations, workers will need to provide formal documentation of their language level. This applies particularly when seeking recognition of professional qualifications or completing a vocational training programme. Such certificates are issued by accredited language institutions following a formal examination and typically come at a cost.

For Nigerian professionals considering Germany as part of the ongoing japa wave, understanding these requirements early could make the difference between a smooth transition and unnecessary delays in securing employment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng