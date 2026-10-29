DStv is cutting top-tier subscription prices by up to 42% in some African markets, with changes expected from November 5, 2026

MultiChoice has launched new and cheaper DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria

Canal+ says the overhaul will simplify package choices as MultiChoice faces falling revenue and subscriber pressure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, is introducing sweeping changes to DStv subscription packages across Africa, with price reductions reaching 42% in some countries as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract and retain subscribers.

However, Nigerian customers may be disappointed as the country's highest subscription price remains unchanged at ₦44,500, despite significant reductions announced in several other African markets.

DStv releases cheaper Premium prices across Africa as it launches new packages in Nigeria. Credit: MultiChoice

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The restructuring follows DStv's September 2026 package overhaul in South Africa and is expected to reach most African markets from November 5, 2026.

DStv announces major subscription price reductions

According to a review of DStv's country websites by TechCentral, nine African markets outside South Africa have introduced new four- or five-package structures.

Uganda recorded the largest reduction, with its highest-priced package dropping from USh320,000 to USh185,000, representing a 42% decrease.

Kenya followed with a 38% reduction, while Zambia and Ghana recorded cuts of 35% and 33%, respectively.

The table below shows the existing DStv Premium prices, newly advertised top-tier subscription rates and percentage changes across the nine markets.

Full list of DStv subscription prices

Country Premium Now New Top Package Change Uganda USh320,000 USh185,000 −42% Kenya KSh11,700 KSh7,300 −38% Zambia K1,670 K1,090 −35% Ghana GH₵854 GH₵570 −33% Malawi MK138,000 MK106,000 −23% Zimbabwe US$75 US$60 −20% Botswana P860 P800 −7% Namibia N$1,045 N$979 −6% Nigeria ₦44,500 ₦44,500 0%

Nigeria retains current DStv Premium price

Unlike subscribers in several other African countries, Nigerians will not immediately benefit from a reduction in the highest subscription price.

DStv's Nigerian website lists the new top package at ₦44,500, matching the existing Premium subscription.

The platform also continues to display Compact Plus at ₦30,000 under its alternative decoder subscription options.

Although Nigeria is among countries receiving a simplified four-package structure, details of how existing subscribers will transition remain unclear.

This means customers must await further communication before determining whether the restructuring will deliver additional content or better value.

New DStv packages arrive this November

Canal+ confirmed that the restructuring is part of efforts to simplify DStv's subscription offerings across multiple African markets.

According to the company, the changes are intended to provide clearer choices and improve access to entertainment.

"The changes are being introduced in phases, with package structures, pricing and implementation dates tailored to individual markets," Canal+ stated.

The company added that subscribers would receive information about applicable packages and prices before implementation.

Kenya provides the clearest indication of the restructuring.

Under its revised offering, Starter replaces Access, Select replaces Family, Sports replaces Compact, while Ultimate takes over from Premium.

The changes translate into reductions ranging from 29% to 48% across the affected Kenyan subscription categories.

New DStv Premium prices emerge across Africa, but Nigerians are left out. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Canal+ moves to reverse subscriber losses

The subscription overhaul comes amid financial pressure on MultiChoice, particularly in South Africa.

Canal+ recently disclosed that MultiChoice's revenue declined by 3% on a like-for-like basis during the first nine months of 2026.

The decline was largely attributed to weaker subscription revenue in South Africa, although stronger performance in other English-speaking African markets helped cushion the impact.

Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada said the restructuring would provide subscribers with greater choice and improved value.

For Nigerian subscribers, however, the biggest question remains whether the new packages will eventually translate into lower subscription costs or simply offer revised entertainment options at existing prices.

DStv releases channel content for 4 packages

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.

The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium.

Source: Legit.ng