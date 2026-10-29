DStv Slashes Subscription Prices by Up to 42% Across Africa, Unveils New Packages in Nigeria
- DStv is cutting top-tier subscription prices by up to 42% in some African markets, with changes expected from November 5, 2026
- MultiChoice has launched new and cheaper DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria
- Canal+ says the overhaul will simplify package choices as MultiChoice faces falling revenue and subscriber pressure
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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, is introducing sweeping changes to DStv subscription packages across Africa, with price reductions reaching 42% in some countries as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract and retain subscribers.
However, Nigerian customers may be disappointed as the country's highest subscription price remains unchanged at ₦44,500, despite significant reductions announced in several other African markets.
The restructuring follows DStv's September 2026 package overhaul in South Africa and is expected to reach most African markets from November 5, 2026.
DStv announces major subscription price reductions
According to a review of DStv's country websites by TechCentral, nine African markets outside South Africa have introduced new four- or five-package structures.
Uganda recorded the largest reduction, with its highest-priced package dropping from USh320,000 to USh185,000, representing a 42% decrease.
Kenya followed with a 38% reduction, while Zambia and Ghana recorded cuts of 35% and 33%, respectively.
The table below shows the existing DStv Premium prices, newly advertised top-tier subscription rates and percentage changes across the nine markets.
Full list of DStv subscription prices
Country
Premium Now
New Top Package
Change
Uganda
USh320,000
USh185,000
−42%
Kenya
KSh11,700
KSh7,300
−38%
Zambia
K1,670
K1,090
−35%
Ghana
GH₵854
GH₵570
−33%
Malawi
MK138,000
MK106,000
−23%
Zimbabwe
US$75
US$60
−20%
Botswana
P860
P800
−7%
Namibia
N$1,045
N$979
−6%
Nigeria
₦44,500
₦44,500
0%
Nigeria retains current DStv Premium price
Unlike subscribers in several other African countries, Nigerians will not immediately benefit from a reduction in the highest subscription price.
DStv's Nigerian website lists the new top package at ₦44,500, matching the existing Premium subscription.
The platform also continues to display Compact Plus at ₦30,000 under its alternative decoder subscription options.
Although Nigeria is among countries receiving a simplified four-package structure, details of how existing subscribers will transition remain unclear.
This means customers must await further communication before determining whether the restructuring will deliver additional content or better value.
New DStv packages arrive this November
Canal+ confirmed that the restructuring is part of efforts to simplify DStv's subscription offerings across multiple African markets.
According to the company, the changes are intended to provide clearer choices and improve access to entertainment.
"The changes are being introduced in phases, with package structures, pricing and implementation dates tailored to individual markets," Canal+ stated.
The company added that subscribers would receive information about applicable packages and prices before implementation.
Kenya provides the clearest indication of the restructuring.
Under its revised offering, Starter replaces Access, Select replaces Family, Sports replaces Compact, while Ultimate takes over from Premium.
The changes translate into reductions ranging from 29% to 48% across the affected Kenyan subscription categories.
Canal+ moves to reverse subscriber losses
The subscription overhaul comes amid financial pressure on MultiChoice, particularly in South Africa.
Canal+ recently disclosed that MultiChoice's revenue declined by 3% on a like-for-like basis during the first nine months of 2026.
The decline was largely attributed to weaker subscription revenue in South Africa, although stronger performance in other English-speaking African markets helped cushion the impact.
Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada said the restructuring would provide subscribers with greater choice and improved value.
For Nigerian subscribers, however, the biggest question remains whether the new packages will eventually translate into lower subscription costs or simply offer revised entertainment options at existing prices.
DStv releases channel content for 4 packages
Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.
The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng