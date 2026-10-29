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DStv Slashes Subscription Prices by Up to 42% Across Africa, Unveils New Packages in Nigeria
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DStv Slashes Subscription Prices by Up to 42% Across Africa, Unveils New Packages in Nigeria

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • DStv is cutting top-tier subscription prices by up to 42% in some African markets, with changes expected from November 5, 2026
  • MultiChoice has launched new and cheaper DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria
  • Canal+ says the overhaul will simplify package choices as MultiChoice faces falling revenue and subscriber pressure

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Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canal+, the new owner of MultiChoice, is introducing sweeping changes to DStv subscription packages across Africa, with price reductions reaching 42% in some countries as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract and retain subscribers.

However, Nigerian customers may be disappointed as the country's highest subscription price remains unchanged at ₦44,500, despite significant reductions announced in several other African markets.

MultiChoice slashes DStv Premium prices across Africa
DStv releases cheaper Premium prices across Africa as it launches new packages in Nigeria. Credit: MultiChoice
Source: Facebook

The restructuring follows DStv's September 2026 package overhaul in South Africa and is expected to reach most African markets from November 5, 2026.

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DStv announces major subscription price reductions

According to a review of DStv's country websites by TechCentral, nine African markets outside South Africa have introduced new four- or five-package structures.

Uganda recorded the largest reduction, with its highest-priced package dropping from USh320,000 to USh185,000, representing a 42% decrease.

Kenya followed with a 38% reduction, while Zambia and Ghana recorded cuts of 35% and 33%, respectively.

The table below shows the existing DStv Premium prices, newly advertised top-tier subscription rates and percentage changes across the nine markets.

Full list of DStv subscription prices

Country

Premium Now

New Top Package

Change

Uganda

USh320,000

USh185,000

−42%

Kenya

KSh11,700

KSh7,300

−38%

Zambia

K1,670

K1,090

−35%

Ghana

GH₵854

GH₵570

−33%

Malawi

MK138,000

MK106,000

−23%

Zimbabwe

US$75

US$60

−20%

Botswana

P860

P800

−7%

Namibia

N$1,045

N$979

−6%

Nigeria

₦44,500

₦44,500

0%

Nigeria retains current DStv Premium price

Unlike subscribers in several other African countries, Nigerians will not immediately benefit from a reduction in the highest subscription price.

Read also

Kenya: DSTV announces new subscription prices, replaces 6 packages with 4 cheaper options

DStv's Nigerian website lists the new top package at ₦44,500, matching the existing Premium subscription.

The platform also continues to display Compact Plus at ₦30,000 under its alternative decoder subscription options.

Although Nigeria is among countries receiving a simplified four-package structure, details of how existing subscribers will transition remain unclear.

This means customers must await further communication before determining whether the restructuring will deliver additional content or better value.

New DStv packages arrive this November

Canal+ confirmed that the restructuring is part of efforts to simplify DStv's subscription offerings across multiple African markets.

According to the company, the changes are intended to provide clearer choices and improve access to entertainment.

"The changes are being introduced in phases, with package structures, pricing and implementation dates tailored to individual markets," Canal+ stated.

The company added that subscribers would receive information about applicable packages and prices before implementation.

Kenya provides the clearest indication of the restructuring.

Under its revised offering, Starter replaces Access, Select replaces Family, Sports replaces Compact, while Ultimate takes over from Premium.

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The changes translate into reductions ranging from 29% to 48% across the affected Kenyan subscription categories.

MultiChoice slashes DStv Premium prices across Africa
New DStv Premium prices emerge across Africa, but Nigerians are left out. Credit: Novatis
Source: Getty Images

Canal+ moves to reverse subscriber losses

The subscription overhaul comes amid financial pressure on MultiChoice, particularly in South Africa.

Canal+ recently disclosed that MultiChoice's revenue declined by 3% on a like-for-like basis during the first nine months of 2026.

The decline was largely attributed to weaker subscription revenue in South Africa, although stronger performance in other English-speaking African markets helped cushion the impact.

Canal+ chief executive Maxime Saada said the restructuring would provide subscribers with greater choice and improved value.

For Nigerian subscribers, however, the biggest question remains whether the new packages will eventually translate into lower subscription costs or simply offer revised entertainment options at existing prices.

DStv releases channel content for 4 packages

Legit.ng earlier reported that DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.

The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

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