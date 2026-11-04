Dealers listed new prices for Dangote, BUA and HBM cement brands in Abuja, with a 50kg bag ranging from N12,600 to N13,100

Dangote Cement recorded the highest earnings among the three companies, with profit after tax rising 31.2% in nine months

BUA Cement and HBM Nigeria also reported strong growth, although their reporting periods differ from Dangote's

Cement dealers are now quoting between N12,600 and N13,100 for a 50kg bag across the three major brands, according to a price listing by Buildocrat updated on October 15, 2026.

Dangote 3X cement topped the list at N13,100 per bag, followed by BUA cement at N12,800 and HBM Elephant cement at N12,600.

Dangote, BUA and HBM record strong profits as cement dealers quote new prices across Nigeria. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

A buyer purchasing 100 bags would spend N1.31 million on Dangote, N1.28 million on BUA and N1.26 million on HBM.

Based on these quotations, HBM Elephant Cement was N500 cheaper per bag than Dangote 3X cement, while BUA cement was N300 cheaper than Dangote.

In September, prices of Dangote and BUA cement differed across Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ibadan, with some dealer quotations reaching N15,000 per 50kg bag.

Dangote Cement's nine-month performance

The price update comes as all three manufacturers report strong financial results.

Dangote Cement led the pack, posting revenue of N3.8 trillion in the nine months ended September 2026, a 19.6% rise year-on-year.

Profit after tax climbed 31.2% to N974.8 billion from N743.3 billion in the same period of 2025. Profit before tax rose 41.5% to N1.5 trillion, while EBITDA grew to N1.8 trillion from N1.4 trillion.

The company said improved cement and clinker sales drove revenue growth, with Nigeria accounting for 70.8% of total sales.

Its cost of sales as a share of revenue also fell to 36.8%, down from 40.8% a year earlier, reflecting improved cost efficiency.

BUA and HBM also report strong gains

BUA Cement recorded revenue of N1.1 trillion in the first nine months of 2026, up 26.5% from N858.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax rose 59.8% to N463.1 billion, while profit before tax jumped 64.4% to N556.7 billion.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Yusuf Binji credited the performance to additional bulk customers, the acquisition of liquefied natural gas-powered trucks and changes to logistics operations.

Dangote Cement records nearly N1 trillion profit as BUA and HBM also report impressive earnings. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Facebook

However, the cost of sales rose 8.8% to N466.4 billion, partly due to energy costs and operational challenges.

HBM Nigeria, formerly known as Lafarge Africa, covered a shorter period in its latest filing.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of N678.41 billion, a 31.23% increase from N516.98 billion in the same half of 2025, Proshare reports.

Profit before tax stood at N317.73 billion, with profit after tax reaching N208.35 billion.

The latest figures confirm that all three cement manufacturers posted substantial earnings in 2026, even as consumers continue to absorb the cost of one of the most essential building materials in Nigeria.

HBM expands capacity of Ashaka, Sagamu plants in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that HBM plan to boost production at two of its manufacturing sites has stirred optimism in the equities market and renewed debate about cement supply and pricing in Nigeria.

Following the announcement, the company’s shares climbed 5.1%, snapping out of a flat run at N157 that had lasted since late January.

The stock finished trading in Lagos at N165, while investor interest surged.

Source: Legit.ng