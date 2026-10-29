GOtv has introduced four subscription packages: Starter, Easy, Select and Sports, targeting different budgets and viewing preferences

The Starter package costs N4,000 per month, while the Sports package carries a monthly price of N21,000

The Sports package covers major football competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League

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GOtv has introduced four subscription packages for Nigerian viewers, each with a distinct channel offering and monthly price designed to accommodate different budgets and entertainment preferences.

The four packages are Starter, Easy, Select and Sports, with monthly subscription prices ranging from N4,000 to N21,000.

Nigerian GOtv subscribers can choose from Starter, Easy, Select and Sports packages, each offering different channels and monthly subscription rates. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What each GOtv package offers

The Starter package, priced at N4,000 per month, covers basic entertainment and news content. Channels available on this tier include BBC News Africa and Bravo, while its sports offering includes the Premier League Match of the Week.

The Easy package costs N6,000 monthly and expands the entertainment selection with channels such as Novelas, TGN and World Legends, giving subscribers more viewing options than the entry-level package.

At N11,000 per month, the Select package offers a wider mix of entertainment, films, news and sports.

Its channel line-up includes M-Net Movies+, CNN, LaLiga, Star and ROK. The package caters to households seeking a combination of local and international content, Punch reports.

GOtv Sports package costs N21,000 monthly

The Sports package is the most expensive option at N21,000 per month and focuses on live sports coverage.

Subscribers on this tier have access to major football competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, alongside other sports programming.

The package targets viewers who follow major European leagues and competitions throughout the season.

Subscribers should verify the full channel line-up and subscription terms through GOtv's official channels before selecting a package, as available content may vary by subscription

DStv announces new subscription prices

Similarly, DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.

The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium. They are designed to give subscribers more options based on their budgets and viewing preferences.

According to the company, the changes will bring additional channels to lower-priced packages, improve access to live football and refresh the movie lineup.

MultiChoice makes changes to DStv, GOtv package Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The revamp forms part of MultiChoice's Expect More campaign following its integration into CANAL+, ThisDay reports.

Under the revised structure, subscribers will pay the following monthly rates:

DStv Starter: N6,000

DStv Select: N11,000

DStv Sports: N21,000

DStv Premium: N44,500

Full list of 11 channels could disappear from DStv in 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform if it fails to reach a deal with Warner Bros.

The development raised concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.

In a notice issued to customers, MultiChoice listed the channels under threat as Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, Discovery Family, Real Time,

Source: Legit.ng