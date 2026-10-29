MultiChoice Announces 4 New Packages for GOtv, Releases Monthly Prices, Channels, Contents
- GOtv has introduced four subscription packages: Starter, Easy, Select and Sports, targeting different budgets and viewing preferences
- The Starter package costs N4,000 per month, while the Sports package carries a monthly price of N21,000
- The Sports package covers major football competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
GOtv has introduced four subscription packages for Nigerian viewers, each with a distinct channel offering and monthly price designed to accommodate different budgets and entertainment preferences.
The four packages are Starter, Easy, Select and Sports, with monthly subscription prices ranging from N4,000 to N21,000.
What each GOtv package offers
The Starter package, priced at N4,000 per month, covers basic entertainment and news content. Channels available on this tier include BBC News Africa and Bravo, while its sports offering includes the Premier League Match of the Week.
The Easy package costs N6,000 monthly and expands the entertainment selection with channels such as Novelas, TGN and World Legends, giving subscribers more viewing options than the entry-level package.
At N11,000 per month, the Select package offers a wider mix of entertainment, films, news and sports.
Its channel line-up includes M-Net Movies+, CNN, LaLiga, Star and ROK. The package caters to households seeking a combination of local and international content, Punch reports.
GOtv Sports package costs N21,000 monthly
The Sports package is the most expensive option at N21,000 per month and focuses on live sports coverage.
Subscribers on this tier have access to major football competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, alongside other sports programming.
The package targets viewers who follow major European leagues and competitions throughout the season.
Subscribers should verify the full channel line-up and subscription terms through GOtv's official channels before selecting a package, as available content may vary by subscription
DStv announces new subscription prices
Similarly, DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.
The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium. They are designed to give subscribers more options based on their budgets and viewing preferences.
According to the company, the changes will bring additional channels to lower-priced packages, improve access to live football and refresh the movie lineup.
The revamp forms part of MultiChoice's Expect More campaign following its integration into CANAL+, ThisDay reports.
Under the revised structure, subscribers will pay the following monthly rates:
- DStv Starter: N6,000
- DStv Select: N11,000
- DStv Sports: N21,000
- DStv Premium: N44,500
Full list of 11 channels could disappear from DStv in 2026
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform if it fails to reach a deal with Warner Bros.
The development raised concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.
In a notice issued to customers, MultiChoice listed the channels under threat as Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, Discovery Family, Real Time,
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.