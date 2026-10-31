Countries around the world are seeking foreign workers in 2026 as labour shortages continue to affect key industries, including healthcare, technology, construction, manufacturing and hospitality.

According to TravelBiz, countries such as Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan are among the destinations offering employment opportunities to foreign professionals. Governments are using different work visa programmes to attract international talent, fill vacant positions and support economic growth.

Top 10 Countries Nigerians Can Explore for Jobs Abroad in 2026, Visa Options Listed

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For Nigerians looking to work abroad, understanding the available jobs, visa requirements and application procedures is an important first step. Some employment pathways may also provide opportunities to qualify for long-term residence, depending on the country's immigration rules.

Here are 10 countries across Europe, Asia, North America and Oceania where foreign workers can explore employment opportunities in 2026.

1. Germany

Germany is attracting foreign professionals to address labour shortages in technical, engineering and healthcare occupations. The country has introduced immigration reforms to make it easier for qualified workers to access its labour market.

Jobs in demand: Healthcare workers, mechatronics engineers, technicians and other skilled professionals.

Visa pathway: The Opportunity Card allows eligible non-EU nationals to enter Germany to seek employment under specified conditions.

Applicants should check the official Make it in Germany portal for eligibility requirements and consider learning basic German to improve their employment prospects.

2. Ireland

Ireland's expanding economy is creating opportunities for foreign workers, particularly in healthcare, technology and other specialised fields.

Jobs in demand: Nurses, chefs, childcare workers and data scientists.

Visa pathways: The Critical Skills Employment Permit and General Employment Permit provide routes for eligible foreign nationals to work in Ireland.

Applicants should confirm whether their occupations qualify and review the relevant employment permit requirements before applying.

3. Estonia

Estonia's technology-driven economy is creating opportunities for international professionals, particularly those with digital skills and experience in information technology.

Jobs in demand: Software developers, web designers and IT support specialists.

Visa pathways: Eligible applicants may use the long-stay D visa for certain short-term employment arrangements. Estonia also offers a Digital Nomad Visa for qualifying remote workers, although it is not a general employment visa.

Foreign applicants should review the country's official immigration rules to determine which option suits their circumstances.

4. Romania

Romania is recruiting foreign workers to address labour shortages in sectors that depend on skilled, semi-skilled and manual labour.

Jobs in demand: Construction, agriculture and hospitality.

Visa pathway: Eligible foreign nationals generally require the appropriate work authorisation and a long-stay employment visa.

Applicants should verify current recruitment quotas, eligibility rules and employer requirements through official Romanian government channels before accepting job offers.

5. Spain

Spain offers employment opportunities for foreign workers in industries such as agriculture, construction, tourism and hospitality.

Jobs in demand: Agricultural workers, construction workers and tourism and hospitality staff.

Visa pathways: Eligible applicants may be eligible for seasonal employment arrangements and long-term employment authorisations.

Requirements vary according to the job and duration of employment. Applicants should confirm the relevant procedures before travelling.

6. Japan

Japan is seeking foreign workers to help address labour shortages linked to its ageing population and changing workforce needs. Opportunities exist in several industries, including manufacturing, technology and care services.

Jobs in demand: Caregivers, factory operators, IT engineers and English-language instructors.

Visa pathways: The Specified Skilled Worker programme provides access to eligible occupations facing labour shortages. The Highly Skilled Professional visa category targets qualifying professionals with advanced skills and credentials.

Applicants should check the requirements for their occupation, including any language tests, qualifications or professional examinations.

7. Singapore

Singapore's position as a major financial and technology hub is supporting demand for skilled professionals in digital services, engineering and scientific research.

Jobs in demand: Biomedical scientists, software developers, artificial intelligence specialists and machine-learning engineers.

Visa pathways: The Employment Pass is designed for eligible foreign professionals, while the S Pass covers qualifying mid-level skilled workers.

Applicants should consult Singapore's Ministry of Manpower to check the current salary thresholds, eligibility criteria and documentation requirements.

8. Canada

Canada continues to offer employment opportunities to foreign nationals in industries facing labour shortages. However, access to jobs and work permits depends on the occupation, employer and applicable immigration programme.

Jobs in demand: Nurses, truck drivers, welders and software engineers.

Visa pathways: The Temporary Foreign Worker Program allows eligible employers to recruit foreign workers under specified conditions. The International Mobility Program covers certain categories of workers who can qualify for exemptions from the Labour Market Impact Assessment.

Foreign workers should review the requirements of their specific programme before changing employers or starting a new job, as work authorisation conditions vary.

Top 10 Countries Nigerians Can Explore for Jobs Abroad in 2026, Visa Options Listed

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9. Australia

Australia's infrastructure projects, technology sector and demand for essential services are creating opportunities for qualified foreign workers.

Jobs in demand: Construction managers, electricians, cybersecurity analysts and aged-care workers.

Visa pathway: The Skills in Demand visa, introduced in December 2024, provides a pathway for eligible sponsored workers to take up employment in Australia.

Applicants should confirm that their occupation, qualifications and experience meet the relevant requirements. They should also check processing times and apply through the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

10. New Zealand

New Zealand is seeking qualified workers in sectors affected by labour shortages, including healthcare, construction and technical services.

Jobs in demand: Civil engineers, registered nurses, plumbers and IT professionals.

Visa pathway: Eligible applicants in occupations covered by the Green List may qualify for the Straight to Residence pathway or other residence options, depending on their occupation and circumstances.

Applicants should check the current Green List, qualification requirements and registration rules for regulated professions before applying.

Foreign employment can offer opportunities to build an international career and improve earning potential. However, securing a job and obtaining a visa are separate steps, and neither is guaranteed.

Applicants should research each country's requirements carefully and verify all offers before committing money or making relocation plans.

Source: Legit.ng