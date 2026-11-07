Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan opened up about growing up in a polygamous home during an interview with African A-List

The Yoruba actress unexpectedly found herself in a similar family situation, despite vowing to avoid polygamy

Her reference to her husband, Ojopagogo, as 'Ele Yi Ti Mofe Na' during the interview set social media buzzing with divided reactions

Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan has sparked a heated debate online after a clip from her recent interview surfaced and left fans picking sides over a seemingly casual remark about her husband.

In an interview with African A-List, shared online on Friday, November 6, the Yoruba actress spoke candidly about polygamy, revealing that she grew up in a polygamous household and never wanted that life for herself. She said she knew firsthand what that upbringing felt like and would not wish the experience on anyone.

Moji Afolayan trends on social media over a remark about her husband, Ojopagogo, during an interview. Credit: mojiafolayan

Source: Instagram

However, Moji admitted that life had other plans. Despite her firm resolve, she ended up in a situation that mirrored her childhood, with one key distinction: her husband's first wife had already passed away before she came into the picture.

Moji Afolayan on marriage and online critics

The actress also touched on the culture of online criticism, calling out social media commenters who are quick to condemn women without understanding the full weight of their personal struggles.

She was equally direct about her boundaries, stating that she would never agree to marry a man who had intentions of taking another wife down the line.

What truly got people talking, though, was how she referred to her husband, veteran actor Rasaq Olasunkanmi Olayiwola, popularly known as Ojopagogo. During the interview, Moji called him "Ele Yi Ti Mofe Na," a Yoruba phrase that loosely translates to "This one that I married."

The comment immediately split opinion online, with many questioning whether the choice of words reflected poorly on their relationship.

Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan discusses growing up in a polygamous home. Credit: mojiafolayan

Source: Instagram

The video of Moji Afolayan sharing her stance on polygamy is below:

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

@TeslimPrince wrote:

"Calling someone eléyìí in Yoruba is a disrespectful way of addressing them. For a wife to address her husband as eléyìí in my opinion, is completely wrong and disrespectful, especially from the standpoint of Yoruba language and culture."

@abike_ade0 countered:

"Context matters... she was talking about men in general, so 'eleyii ti mofe yii na' is not out of line."

@TemmyAjayi1 shared:

"I'm sure she didn't mean it that way. But her husband went for an interview some times ago where he was eulogizing his late wife and people dragged him for not saying such to his current wife. Nothing serious I guess."

@boyorafel wrote:

"What is eleyiii tii mofeee that's wrong but if dem like it like that what's my own."

@phemmy008 added:

"If this type of disrespect is what is keeping them together till now, I support it. On like those that called their husbands various sweet names and still divorce."

@HAYZEDProS2 concluded:

"It's very obvious she's not happy in her marriage with Ojopagogo."

What Moji Afolayan said about producers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moji Afolayan drew attention to a disturbing trend in the Nigerian film industry.

In an interview with Ojumomo TV, she disclosed how she was tactically denied movie roles for refusing to compromise her body.

According to the actress, some powerful figures in the industry ganged up to blacklist her because she rejected their illicit advances.

Source: Legit.ng