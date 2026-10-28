MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled four new DStv packages, Starter, Select, Sports and Premium

Monthly subscriptions will range from N6,000 for Starter to N44,500 for Premium

The new lineup introduces additional entertainment and movie channels, expands football coverage

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DStv has announced a new channel lineup across four subscription packages as MultiChoice Nigeria prepares to introduce its revised offerings on November 5, 2026.

The new packages, unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, October 27, are Starter, Select, Sports and Premium. They are designed to give subscribers more options based on their budgets and viewing preferences.

MultiChoice Nigeria is introducing Starter, Select, Sports and Premium packages Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the company, the changes will bring additional channels to lower-priced packages, improve access to live football and refresh the movie lineup.

The revamp forms part of MultiChoice's Expect More campaign following its integration into CANAL+.

DStv announces new subscription prices

Under the revised structure, subscribers will pay the following monthly rates:

DStv Starter: N6,000

DStv Select: N11,000

DStv Sports: N21,000

DStv Premium: N44,500

The Starter package, previously known as Access, will offer entry-level entertainment alongside selected football matches. It will include the new SuperSport KICKOFF channel, which will broadcast the Premier League Match of the Week and selected UEFA Champions League fixtures.

The Select package, replacing DStv Family, is designed for households seeking a wider mix of movies, local and international series, children's programmes and selected sports.

The Sports package will be dedicated to sports fans, offering every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, alongside other sporting competitions. It will also include general entertainment channels available on the lower packages, Punch reports.

Premium will remain the flagship option, combining the Sports package's offerings with additional premium content, including Formula 1, major tennis tournaments, golf and international series.

MultiChoice is reorganising DStv's subscription options Photo: DStv

Source: Original

New channels and changes to movie offerings

MultiChoice is also refreshing its entertainment lineup, with changes to several familiar channels.

Africa Magic Family will be rebranded as Africa Magic+, while the movie portfolio will feature M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends.

The revised lineup is intended to provide more recent films, a broader range of entertainment and fewer repeated programmes.

Some sports content will also move to lower-priced packages. The Premier League Match of the Week will be available on Starter through SuperSport KICKOFF, while the La Liga channel will also move to Starter.

The changes are expected to make selected premium sports and entertainment content accessible to more subscribers without requiring them to pay for the highest-tier package.

What existing DStv subscribers need to know

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice said the new packages would become available to new customers from November 5, while existing subscribers affected by the changes would be migrated automatically in phases.

Customers do not need to take any action unless they want to select a different package from the one assigned to them.

The company also said subscribers would not need to purchase a new decoder or manually update the DStv Stream application to access the revised offerings.

Customers can check their current subscriptions and compare the new packages through the DStv website, MyDStv app or customer service channels.

Source: Legit.ng