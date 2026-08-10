Banyana Banyana defender Bongeka Gamede has broken her silence after South Africa's quarter-final exit at the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco

South Africa will face Nigeria's Super Falcons on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in a high-stakes play-off for a World Cup qualifying slot

Both teams lost their WAFCON quarter-finals, meaning the winner earns a shot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil via intercontinental playoffs

Banyana Banyana defender Bongeka Gamede has urged South Africa not to give up on qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, insisting the dream remains alive despite their early exit from the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

South Africa lost 2-1 to hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Saturday, a result that ended their chances of claiming one of the four automatic World Cup berths reserved for WAFCON semi-finalists.

Bongeka Gamede believes South Africa can still qualify for next year's FIFA Women’s World Cup ahead of their clash vs Nigeria. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, the defeat sets up a mouth-watering clash with Nigeria's Super Falcons, who were also knocked out in the quarterfinal stage after losing 1-0 to Cameroon.

The two sides will meet on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, with kick-off at 10pm South African time, or 9pm Nigeria time.

What is at stake for Nigeria

The winner of Thursday's fixture between Nigeria and South Africa will secure one of CAF's two available intercontinental play-off spots, giving them a chance to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil through two further rounds against opponents from other confederations.

For both nations, it is the last route remaining to next year's tournament.

Gamede, who plays club football for Danish A-Liga side FC Nordsjælland, pushed back against the idea that South Africa's tournament had gone badly wrong, pointing instead to the unpredictable nature of football, Sowetan reports.

"I don't think I can say there's something wrong. Everyone who knows football knows that football is like this, you can't always be at the top," Gamede said.

She also declined to single out the defence for criticism despite Banyana conceding six goals across the tournament.

South Africa's WAFCON campaign was shaky from the start.

They lost their Group B opener 2-1 to Tanzania before drawing 2-2 with Ivory Coast, eventually scraping through after a narrow 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in their final group match.

"Definitely it's not over. We have another opportunity and that should be the motivation. We must remain fully focused and believe that the dream is still there," Gamede said.

Nigeria's position ahead of playoff fixture

Nigeria's defeat to Cameroon was a significant blow for the Super Falcons, who hold the record as 10-time WAFCON champions.

The loss ruled them out of the semi-finals and, with it, any chance of automatic World Cup qualification.

Thursday's play-off now represents Nigeria's only remaining path to Brazil.

A victory would advance the Super Falcons into the intercontinental qualification rounds, while defeat would bring their 2027 World Cup campaign to a close.

The fixture carries enormous weight for both sides, given the shared history between two of Africa's most decorated women's football nations.

With so much riding on 90 minutes in Casablanca, the encounter is expected to be one of the most competitive matches of the entire WAFCON cycle.

How Super Falcons can qualify for World Cup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria's Super Falcons and their unfortunate exit from the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a quarter-final defeat to Cameroon.

Despite this setback, the team's hopes for qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil remain alive as they prepare to face South Africa in a crucial playoff.

Source: Legit.ng