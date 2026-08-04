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FG Reopens Portal for Nigerians To Apply for N50,000 Grant, Lists Requirements
Money

FG Reopens Portal for Nigerians To Apply for N50,000 Grant, Lists Requirements

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • SMEDAN has reopened its Conditional Grant Scheme, offering a non-repayable N50,000 grant
  • Businesses that receive the grant must employ at least one additional person as part of the scheme's job creation conditions
  • Applicants need to provide basic business details including CAC registration number, industry type

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS), offering eligible nano and micro businesses a non-repayable grant of N50,000 to support business growth and job creation.

The programme is designed to help small enterprises strengthen their operations through financial support that does not require repayment, provided beneficiaries comply with the scheme's conditions.

SMEDAN has opened applications for its N50,000 Conditional Grant Scheme
Nigerian small business owners can now apply for SMEDAN's N50,000 grant Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

According to SMEDAN, the Conditional Grant Scheme is part of the federal government's efforts to improve access to funding for small businesses that often struggle to secure loans from financial institutions.

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What is the SMEDAN Conditional Grant Scheme?

The Conditional Grant Scheme is administered by SMEDAN and is separate from the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme, although both initiatives provide grants of N50,000 to eligible nano businesses.

The agency said the scheme aims to improve the productivity and sustainability of small businesses while encouraging entrepreneurship and employment across Nigeria.

Successful applicants receive a one-time grant of N50,000, which can be used to purchase business equipment, boost working capital, expand operations, improve productivity and create employment opportunities.

SMEDAN stated that beneficiaries are expected to employ at least one additional person as part of the programme's objective of creating jobs within local communities.

The agency explained that the funding is a grant rather than a loan, meaning recipients are not required to repay the money or pay interest, provided they comply with the programme guidelines.

Programme targets nano businesses

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Nigerian state gives out N1 billion interest-free loans to 1,500 MSMEs, more beneficiaries coming

The agency said the initiative is specifically designed for nano businesses operating at the local government level across the country.

According to SMEDAN, the programme seeks to:

  • Support nano and micro enterprises
  • Promote entrepreneurship
  • Reduce unemployment
  • Encourage business expansion
  • Improve productivity
  • Strengthen local economic development
  • Create new jobs

Who can apply?

SMEDAN said the programme is open to eligible nano and micro enterprises that meet the scheme's requirements.

Applicants will be required to provide information including:

  • Full name
  • Email address
  • Phone number
  • Business name
  • CAC registration number (where applicable)
  • Business industry
  • Number of years in operation

What businesses can use the grant for

The agency noted that beneficiaries may use the grant to support activities that improve business competitiveness and sustainability, including:

  • Purchase of equipment
  • Technology upgrades
  • Business expansion
  • Capacity building
  • Market expansion
  • Working capital
Nigerian entrepreneurs can now take advantage of SMEDAN's N50,000 grant
Business owners across Nigeria have another opportunity to access N50,000 in grant Photo: Wirestock
Source: Getty Images

Monitoring of beneficiaries

SMEDAN said beneficiaries may be required to participate in monitoring and evaluation exercises and submit periodic reports to ensure the grant is properly utilised.

The agency added that the programme is intended to improve business performance, expand market access, increase competitiveness and generate employment opportunities for Nigerians.

Read also

More jobs, investments: FG disburses N600bn, registers 500,000 MSMEs in national database

To register, use this link

Zero-interest loans up to N300,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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Federal Government Of Nigeria
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