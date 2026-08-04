SMEDAN has reopened its Conditional Grant Scheme, offering a non-repayable N50,000 grant

Businesses that receive the grant must employ at least one additional person as part of the scheme's job creation conditions

Applicants need to provide basic business details including CAC registration number, industry type

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The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS), offering eligible nano and micro businesses a non-repayable grant of N50,000 to support business growth and job creation.

The programme is designed to help small enterprises strengthen their operations through financial support that does not require repayment, provided beneficiaries comply with the scheme's conditions.

Nigerian small business owners can now apply for SMEDAN's N50,000 grant Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to SMEDAN, the Conditional Grant Scheme is part of the federal government's efforts to improve access to funding for small businesses that often struggle to secure loans from financial institutions.

What is the SMEDAN Conditional Grant Scheme?

The Conditional Grant Scheme is administered by SMEDAN and is separate from the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme, although both initiatives provide grants of N50,000 to eligible nano businesses.

The agency said the scheme aims to improve the productivity and sustainability of small businesses while encouraging entrepreneurship and employment across Nigeria.

Successful applicants receive a one-time grant of N50,000, which can be used to purchase business equipment, boost working capital, expand operations, improve productivity and create employment opportunities.

SMEDAN stated that beneficiaries are expected to employ at least one additional person as part of the programme's objective of creating jobs within local communities.

The agency explained that the funding is a grant rather than a loan, meaning recipients are not required to repay the money or pay interest, provided they comply with the programme guidelines.

Programme targets nano businesses

The agency said the initiative is specifically designed for nano businesses operating at the local government level across the country.

According to SMEDAN, the programme seeks to:

Support nano and micro enterprises

Promote entrepreneurship

Reduce unemployment

Encourage business expansion

Improve productivity

Strengthen local economic development

Create new jobs

Who can apply?

SMEDAN said the programme is open to eligible nano and micro enterprises that meet the scheme's requirements.

Applicants will be required to provide information including:

Full name

Email address

Phone number

Business name

CAC registration number (where applicable)

Business industry

Number of years in operation

What businesses can use the grant for

The agency noted that beneficiaries may use the grant to support activities that improve business competitiveness and sustainability, including:

Purchase of equipment

Technology upgrades

Business expansion

Capacity building

Market expansion

Working capital

Business owners across Nigeria have another opportunity to access N50,000 in grant Photo: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

Monitoring of beneficiaries

SMEDAN said beneficiaries may be required to participate in monitoring and evaluation exercises and submit periodic reports to ensure the grant is properly utilised.

The agency added that the programme is intended to improve business performance, expand market access, increase competitiveness and generate employment opportunities for Nigerians.

To register, use this link

Zero-interest loans up to N300,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

Source: Legit.ng