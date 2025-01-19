The World Bank has announced new opportunities for candidates across the world interested in an internship program to support its work and mission.

The bank stated that interns will actively contribute to development efforts by bringing fresh ideas, new viewpoints, and extensive research experience.

Interns will have great opportunities for professional growth and will also earn an hourly wage. Photo credit - The World Bank

Source: UGC

Interns will work with project teams to support the vision of ending poverty and creating a sustainable planet.

In addition, the program offers a chance to enhance skills, grow a professional network, and invest in personal career development.

Who can apply?

The World Bank is looking for candidates interested in operations and support roles. Internship opportunities are based on business needs.

These opportunities are typically available to students in fields such as economics, finance, and human development, which include public health, education, nutrition, and population studies.

Social sciences like anthropology and sociology are also considered. Other eligible fields include agriculture, environment, engineering, urban planning, and natural resources management.

Also, internships are offered in private sector development and corporate support areas like accounting, communications, human resources, information technology, and finance.

What World Bank offers interns

Interns will have great opportunities for professional growth and will also earn an hourly wage.

The World Bank provides this hourly salary and, if applicable, may offer up to USD 3,000 to cover travel costs, depending on the manager’s decision.

Travel expenses only include transportation (airfare) to or from the duty station city. Interns must arrange and pay for their own accommodation.

Most internship positions are in Washington, DC, though some are available in World Bank country offices, based on business needs.

What are the eligibility criteria?

To be eligible for the Bank Internship Program, you must:

Have an undergraduate degree

Be enrolled in a full-time graduate study program

Be fluent in English

Knowledge of additional languages, including French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, and Chinese, is desirable. Strong computing and other technical skills will also strengthen your application.

The World Bank values diversity and invites qualified individuals from various professional and academic backgrounds to apply, aiming to attract top talent globally.

Application and selection process

Online applications will be open from January 15, 2025, to February 14, 2025. Links to available opportunities can be found here.

Applicants need to upload their CV, a Statement of Interest, and proof of enrollment in a graduate program.

Once submitted, applications cannot be edited or updated. After submission, an email confirmation with an application number will be sent.

If shortlisted, candidates will be notified by the end of March 2025 for an interview. Final selections will be made in April 2025, and the internship program will begin in early May. The internship runs from May to August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng