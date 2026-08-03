Italy Announces Official Fees For Short-Stay, Long-Stay, and Study Visas
- Italy announced updated fees for three visa categories ahead of a September 30, 2026 payment deadline
- The Italian government converted the fee amounts into naira for easier reference by Nigerian applicants
- Nationals of 10 specific countries qualify for a reduced visa fee rate under the Italian government's updated schedule
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Italy has released the official visa fees that foreign nationals are required to pay across three categories before the September 30, 2026 deadline.
The Italian government confirmed that the amounts listed represent the current applicable fees for nationals of other countries seeking entry under each visa category.
Italy 2026 visa fee breakdown
Below are the three visa types and their corresponding costs, converted to naira for readability:
- Short-stay visa (up to 90 days): $104.90 (N142,797)
- Long-stay visa (more than 90 days): $135.20 (N184,043)
- Study visa: $58.30 (N79,362)
Countries eligible for reduced fees
Nationals from the following 10 countries qualify for a lower fee of $41.10 (N55,948):
- Albania
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Belarus
- Georgia
- North Macedonia
- Montenegro
- Republic of Moldova
- Serbia
The Italian government also specified that only cash payments are accepted, as credit and debit cards will not be taken at the point of application. Applicants should also note that visa fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome of the visa application.
Italy sets deadline for study visa application
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Italian government announced the official deadline for international students applying for study visas for the 2026/2027 academic session.
The government said applicants for Bachelor's, Master's, and other degree programmes must submit their study visa applications by November 30, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng