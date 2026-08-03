Italy announced updated fees for three visa categories ahead of a September 30, 2026 payment deadline

The Italian government converted the fee amounts into naira for easier reference by Nigerian applicants

Nationals of 10 specific countries qualify for a reduced visa fee rate under the Italian government's updated schedule

Italy has released the official visa fees that foreign nationals are required to pay across three categories before the September 30, 2026 deadline.

The Italian government confirmed that the amounts listed represent the current applicable fees for nationals of other countries seeking entry under each visa category.

Italy lists visa fees for foreigners, says payments are non-refundable. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Italy 2026 visa fee breakdown

Below are the three visa types and their corresponding costs, converted to naira for readability:

Short-stay visa (up to 90 days): $104.90 (N142,797)

Long-stay visa (more than 90 days): $135.20 (N184,043)

Study visa: $58.30 (N79,362)

Countries eligible for reduced fees

Nationals from the following 10 countries qualify for a lower fee of $41.10 (N55,948):

Albania

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Belarus

Georgia

North Macedonia

Montenegro

Republic of Moldova

Serbia

The Italian government also specified that only cash payments are accepted, as credit and debit cards will not be taken at the point of application. Applicants should also note that visa fees are non-refundable regardless of the outcome of the visa application.

Italy sets deadline for study visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Italian government announced the official deadline for international students applying for study visas for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The government said applicants for Bachelor's, Master's, and other degree programmes must submit their study visa applications by November 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng