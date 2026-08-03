Victor Osimhen scored in Galatasaray's 3-3 pre-season draw against Rennes but turned down the captain's armband

The Super Eagles striker passed the armband to teammate Yunus Akgun, sparking speculation about his future

A Turkish journalist has responded to the transfer rumours that followed Osimhen's decision on the armband

Victor Osimhen turned down the captain's armband during Galatasaray's 3-3 pre-season draw against French side Rennes, a gesture that immediately set off speculation about whether the Nigerian striker is pushing for a summer exit.

Osimhen played all 90 minutes and opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the Turkish Super League champions.

Victor Osimhen and Baris Alper Yilmaz during Galatasaray's draw against Rennes. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

When the designated captain for the match, Abdekerim Badarkci, was substituted off in the 73rd minute, he handed the armband to Osimhen. The Super Eagles forward declined it and instead passed it along to Yunus Akgun.

Why Osimhen passed on the armband

The move was quickly interpreted by some as a sign of unhappiness within the camp, with suggestions that Osimhen could be eyeing a move away from Galatasaray before the summer transfer window closes.

However, Legit.ng understands the gesture carried no such meaning, as it was a straightforward act of respect from Osimhen towards a player who had been at the club longer than him. It was not about his mood or his transfer plans.

This was also not the first time the 26-year-old had done something similar. During a league match against Alanyaspor in March, Osimhen declined the armband when it was offered by German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, telling him simply that he should be the one to lead the side.

Turkish journalist Mehmet Ozcan moved to put the rumours to rest after the Rennes friendly. Speaking on Libero TV, as reported by GS Gazete, Ozcan said the striker's demeanour in training gave no cause for concern.

“Osimhen is very cheerful in camp. I don't think he'll ever leave,” Ozcan said.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last season and has been one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe, with several clubs linked with his signature ahead of the new campaign.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray draw

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray scored a late goal to escape defeat against Rennes in pre-season.

The manager admitted that the team had improved physically and praised his players' efforts as they moved closer to the start of the new season.

Source: Legit.ng