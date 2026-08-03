Victor Osimhen: Why Galatasaray Star Passed on Captain Armband During Draw vs Rennes
- Victor Osimhen scored in Galatasaray's 3-3 pre-season draw against Rennes but turned down the captain's armband
- The Super Eagles striker passed the armband to teammate Yunus Akgun, sparking speculation about his future
- A Turkish journalist has responded to the transfer rumours that followed Osimhen's decision on the armband
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Victor Osimhen turned down the captain's armband during Galatasaray's 3-3 pre-season draw against French side Rennes, a gesture that immediately set off speculation about whether the Nigerian striker is pushing for a summer exit.
Osimhen played all 90 minutes and opened the scoring in the 18th minute for the Turkish Super League champions.
When the designated captain for the match, Abdekerim Badarkci, was substituted off in the 73rd minute, he handed the armband to Osimhen. The Super Eagles forward declined it and instead passed it along to Yunus Akgun.
Why Osimhen passed on the armband
The move was quickly interpreted by some as a sign of unhappiness within the camp, with suggestions that Osimhen could be eyeing a move away from Galatasaray before the summer transfer window closes.
However, Legit.ng understands the gesture carried no such meaning, as it was a straightforward act of respect from Osimhen towards a player who had been at the club longer than him. It was not about his mood or his transfer plans.
This was also not the first time the 26-year-old had done something similar. During a league match against Alanyaspor in March, Osimhen declined the armband when it was offered by German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, telling him simply that he should be the one to lead the side.
Turkish journalist Mehmet Ozcan moved to put the rumours to rest after the Rennes friendly. Speaking on Libero TV, as reported by GS Gazete, Ozcan said the striker's demeanour in training gave no cause for concern.
“Osimhen is very cheerful in camp. I don't think he'll ever leave,” Ozcan said.
Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last season and has been one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe, with several clubs linked with his signature ahead of the new campaign.
Buruk reacts to Galatasaray draw
Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray scored a late goal to escape defeat against Rennes in pre-season.
The manager admitted that the team had improved physically and praised his players' efforts as they moved closer to the start of the new season.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.