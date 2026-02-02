The World Bank has announced a new vacancy for qualified Nigerians as it continue to make impact across various Africa

The successful candidate will focus on energy, transport, and natural resources across Africa

Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde is also on a three-day visit to Nigeria to discuss growth, job creation among others

The World Bank has announced a major job vacancy for qualified Nigerians for the position of Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure and Natural Resources (INR) in Africa.

The role will oversee strategic initiatives across North, West, and Central Africa, focusing on energy, transport, municipal infrastructure, telecommunications, and natural resources.

New job vacancy

The position requires advanced qualifications in economics, finance, or business, extensive leadership experience, and a proven track record in investment, policy engagement, and mobilising private capital for sustainable development.

The role is based in Lagos, Nigeria, with potential assignments in Cairo, Egypt; Accra, Ghana; or Dakar, Senegal.

Candidates are required to be fluent in English, with French or Arabic as preferred additional languages.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications by the closing date of February 11, 2026.

Requirements to apply

World Bank said candidates should hold a PhD, master’s, or equivalent in economics, finance, or business, with at least 15 years of relevant experience.

The bank said:

"Candidates must demonstrate a strong track record in investment and business delivery, strategic thinking, leadership, and team management, with excellent communication skills in English (French or Arabic a plus).

"The role requires integrity, decisiveness, the ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders, manage diverse teams, deliver results under pressure, and drive innovation while strengthening organisational capacity."

Interested to apply use this link

World Bank MD to visit Nigeria

The announcement comes as the World Bank deepens its engagement with Nigeria through a three-day visit by its Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, which began on February 1, 2026.

Punch reports that the visit is aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian government, private sector, and civil society to accelerate economic growth, job creation, and private-sector investment.

Discussions during the visit will feed into the Bank’s forthcoming Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Nigeria, which emphasises jobs, energy access, and private-sector-led growth.

Bjerde’s engagements include meetings with Vice President Kashim Shettima, Finance Minister Wale Edun, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She will be joined by Ousmane Diagana, IFC Vice President for Western and Central Africa; Ethiopis Tafara, IFC Vice President for Africa; and Ed Mountfield, Vice President at the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

The visit will also highlight Nigeria’s role in global development initiatives, including Mission 300 a joint program with the African Development Bank targeting electricity access for 300 million Africans by 2030.

The World Bank noted that its active portfolio in Nigeria exceeds $16 billion, covering education, health, social protection, energy, and infrastructure.

FG to launch job market portal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has unveiled plans to introduce a national job-market portal aimed at linking graduates and trainees of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs directly with employers.

Education Minister Morufu Olatunji Alausa told Channels Television that the initiative is part of efforts to ensure skills training leads to actual employment opportunities.

He added that the platform, being developed with support from the World Bank, is intended to bridge the persistent gap between vocational training and labour market needs.

