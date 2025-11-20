United Nigeria Airlines has accepted the public apologies issued by VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof

The airline has also praised the swift response of aviation authorities and its crew in managing the situation

United Nigeria Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to curbing unruly passenger behaviour and urged travellers to cooperate

United Nigeria Airlines has announced that it accepted the public apologies issued by social media personalities Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, also known as Mr. Jollof, following a mid-air altercation onboard its aircraft last week.

The incident occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on 17 November 2025.

United Nigerian Airlines forgives VDM/Mr Jollof

The airline in a statement signed by Chibuike Uloka, its Public Relations Officer said both men had publicly committed via their social media platforms to refrain from any future conduct that may breach aviation rules or compromise passenger safety and order.

The statement read:

“United Nigeria Airlines acknowledges and accepts the public apologies issued by VeryDarkMan and Mr. Jollof following the onboard altercation that occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 from Asaba International Airport to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on 17 November 2025.

"We take note of their commitments expressed via their respective social media platforms to refrain from any conduct that could compromise aviation safety, order, or decorum onboard United Nigeria Airlines flights or any other airline.

"We trust that this undertaking will be honored in the interest of maintaining a safe, respectful, and orderly travel environment for all passengers."

The carrier also commended the timely intervention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Airport Security (AVSEC), other aviation agencies, airport authorities, and its crew, noting that the situation was managed professionally and in line with standard safety procedures.

United Nigeria Airlines reaffirmed its alignment with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and regulatory bodies in efforts to curb unruly passenger behaviour across the aviation sector. It urged passengers to cooperate fully with airline staff, security operatives, and airport officials to protect the integrity of air travel in the country.

The airline restated its commitment to providing reliable, respectful, and safe service across its network.

It concluded:

"United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to delivering safe, reliable, and dignified service to all our passengers across our networks."

