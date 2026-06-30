MultiChoice Nigeria launches Novelas+, a channel dedicated to captivating telenovelas for DStv and GOtv subscribers

Avenida Brasil leads Novelas+ debut, featuring engaging storylines of betrayal, romance, and suspense

Fresh episodes of four telenovelas air weekly, catering to both longtime fans and new viewers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled Novelas+, a brand-new television channel dedicated entirely to telenovelas, giving DStv and GOtv subscribers access to some of the world's most captivating drama series.

The new channel, set to launch on July 1, will broadcast in both English and Portuguese, offering viewers an exciting mix of romance, family conflict, betrayal, revenge and suspense from some of the biggest television markets, including Latin America, Turkey, the United States and Portugal.

MultiChoice adds new channel to DStv, GOtv amid fall in subscribers. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

The launch marks another major addition to MultiChoice's growing entertainment portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to providing premium content tailored to the viewing preferences of Nigerian audiences.

Popular international dramas to premiere

Leading the channel's debut lineup is the award-winning Brazilian blockbuster Avenida Brasil, widely regarded as one of the most successful telenovelas ever produced.

The series stars Débora Falabella as a young woman determined to avenge the betrayal she suffered after being abandoned as a child, while Adriana Esteves delivers a memorable performance as one of television's most iconic villains.

Viewers can also enjoy the Turkish romantic comedy Be My Sunshine, featuring Ayça Ayin Turan and Alp Navruz, alongside the highly anticipated 2025 remake of the Mexican classic Doménica Montero, headlined by renowned actress Angelique Boyer.

Fans of Turkish dramas are equally in for a treat with Sin and Roses, starring Murat Yıldırım and Cemre Baysel in an emotionally charged story filled with family secrets, betrayal and shattered relationships.

Fresh episodes every weekday

According to MultiChoice, Novelas+ will air four different telenovelas every weekday, with brand-new episodes scheduled from Monday through Friday.

The programming promises a steady stream of gripping storylines centred on love, ambition, family struggles, jealousy and revenge, giving fans something new to follow throughout the week.

The company believes the carefully curated selection of international dramas will appeal to both longtime telenovela enthusiasts and new viewers looking for compelling storytelling.

Building on a successful legacy

The launch of Novelas+ follows the success of Novelas TV, which has now been rebranded as Novelas+. The channel has grown into the most-watched television channel across French-speaking Africa, highlighting the increasing popularity of telenovelas across the continent.

MultiChoice: Nigerians love Telenovelas

Speaking on the launch, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Atinuke Babatunde, said the new channel reflects Nigerian viewers' enduring passion for emotionally engaging drama series.

Nigerian subscribers to enjoy new channel on DStv and GOtv as new season begins. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: UGC

"Nigerian audiences have long had a strong affinity for emotionally rich telenovelas," she said.

"We are delighted to bring all the compelling flavours of these global series to viewers, carefully curated and localised for our Nigerian audiences."

With the introduction of Novelas+, DStv and GOtv subscribers can expect an even richer entertainment experience as MultiChoice continues to expand its lineup with globally acclaimed content designed to captivate audiences across Nigeria.

MultiChoice announces key decision on subscription price

Legit.ng earlier reported that pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced it will not increase subscription prices for DStv and GOtv in April 2026, breaking from its long-standing tradition of annual price hikes.

The decision comes under the company’s new ownership by Canal+, with CEO David Mignot confirming that the move is part of a broader strategy to stabilise the business and win back customers across Africa.

For millions of subscribers, this marks a rare moment of relief after years of steady increases in subscription fees.

Source: Legit.ng