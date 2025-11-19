United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed a fight between Mr Jollof and VeryDarkMan on its aircraft

Both men issued separate videos apologising to passengers, the airline, and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority

The airline spokesperson has reacted to the apologies and also the concerns raised by Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed that its investigation into the mid-air altercation between Nigerian comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof, and social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), is ongoing, despite apologies from both men.

United Nigeria Airlines confirms ongoing investigation on Jollof and VeryDarkMan plane fight. Photo: verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In separate videos, Mr Jollof and VDM recounted their sides of the incident and asked for forgiveness from the airline, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and passengers affected by the disruption.

Mr Jollof, speaking on Instagram, said he acted solely in self-defence and apologised to passengers whose travel plans were delayed.

He said:

“I want to sincerely apologise to the NCAA, United Nigeria Airlines, and the passengers. I was only defending myself. I am very sorry if I delayed your appointment. Pardon me. I am not that kind of person; it will never happen again."

VDM also expressed remorse for his actions, apologising for the inconvenience caused to passengers and acknowledging his responsibility, Punch reports.

He said:

“What happened yesterday was not supposed to happen, and I take full responsibility. I cannot guarantee that it will not happen again, but I can guarantee it will not happen on a plane, bus, or any public place."

United Airlines: We’re looking into what happened on board. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

United Airline speak on VDM/Mr Jollof clash

The clash, which occurred inside the aircraft at Asaba International Airport, caused flight delays and drew widespread attention on social media, with calls for both men to face legal consequences.

Chibuike Uloka, United Nigeria Airlines spokesman, reacting to the apologies and public concern, said the airline had not yet taken a formal position on the fracas.

He said.

“Investigations are still ongoing."

In an earlier statement posted on X, the airline shared details about the incident and reassured passengers on its safety protocol.

He said:

“United Nigeria Airlines places the highest priority on safety and maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any conduct that threatens the security or well-being of passengers or crew. After all standard procedures were completed, the flight departed safely while the passengers involved in the altercation were still with the authorities.

“We remain firmly committed to providing a safe, respectful, and secure travel experience across our network.”

8 behaviours not allowed at airports

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has outlined behaviours that are considered unacceptable for passengers at the airport.

According to AON spokesperson Obiora Okonkwo, the organisation highlighted several infractions and confirmed that the lifetime travel ban on Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson, who previously had an altercation with airline staff, has now been revoked.

The statement explained that the ban was lifted following Emmanson’s expression of remorse, the withdrawal of the original complaint, and the involvement of Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Source: Legit.ng