Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI has carried out a strike operation against terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) delivered a devastating precision strike on terrorist enclave in Sambisa

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, shared more details about the successful operation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sambisa forest, Borno State - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has delivered a devastating precision strike on a terrorist enclave in Sambisa forest in Borno State.

The precision Air Interdiction mission was conducted on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at ARRA, a notorious terrorist hideout within the Sambisa general area.

The Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI initiated the strike under the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke.

‎Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the strike achieved its intended effect with the destruction of all identified targets.

Ejodame said the strike significantly degraded the terrorists’ operational capabilities and disrupted their command and logistics networks.

As reported by NTA, the strike followed a series of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions that tracked terrorist movements following the October 17, 2025, ambush on ground troops at KASHOMRI.

He said the operation underscores the NAF’s unwavering commitment to sustaining relentless pressure on terrorist elements across all theatres of operation.

The NAF spokesperson said the mission is another major breakthrough in the ongoing counterterrorism operations.

Images of the NAF airstrikes during the successful operations have emerged.

Arise News via its X handle @ARISEtv, on Thursday, 20, 2025, released images of the successful operations.

The images showed targeted structures under trees were destroyed, showing images of before and after the airstrikes.

Nigerians react as NAF strikes terrorists enclave

@oleru_victor

There’s no clarity at all..we need REAL videos. Every country shows live footage during major incidents, not still images that raise more questions than answers. How do you claim a bombing happened, yet there’s no visible aftermath? No smoke, no flames, no debris, nothing? The buildings look untouched and the ground looks clean. Make it make sense. We need transparency, not confusion.

@uniqueben

The only real way to achieve victory over terrorism in Nigeria is not all these headlines reading words about "devastating" and "precision". Let's stop fooling ourselves. Real victory is going after the sponsors of terrorism and banditry in Nigeria and prosecuting them, if not we may find ourselves in a situation where even though it would appear to be that we are winning the battles, but in reality we are losing the war.

@DamiTheOG_

I have a question: are there any ground images to make sure they were actually hitting the intended targets, or do we just have these aerial images, and that's what we are going by?

@iam_laparia007

No ground visual of terrorist terminated. No visual of any terrorist on the run or destroyed. What if this is just bombardment of an empty hideout?

NAF fighter jets decimate terrorist enclaves

Recall that Nigerian Air Force conducts precision airstrikes on ISWAP and bandit hideouts across Borno, Kwara, and Katsina states.

Air strikes in Borno neutralise terrorists, destroy hideouts, weapons caches, and logistics facilities

Armed reconnaissance missions in Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna prevent attacks and strengthen security across the northwest.

Military bombs terrorists’ enclaves on Borno mountain

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian military succeeded in bombing terrorists' enclaves in the Mandara Mountains located in Borno State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attached to Operation Hadin Kai bombed key terrorist strongholds during the operation.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, narrated how the airstrikes were used to neutralise the terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng