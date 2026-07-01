MultiChoice has launched two new Novelas+ channels in English and Portuguese for DStv and GOtv subscribers from July 1

The channels will feature telenovelas from Latin America, the United States, Portugal and Turkey, expanding entertainment options for viewers

MultiChoice said the channels were curated to meet Nigerians' growing appetite for emotionally engaging drama series

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, has launched two new Novelas+ channels in English and Portuguese on its DStv and GOtv platforms, expanding its lineup of international entertainment for Nigerian audiences.

In a statement, the pay-TV provider said the channels became available from Tuesday, July 1, offering viewers a dedicated destination for telenovelas, one of television's most popular drama genres.

DStv and GOtv subscribers can now enjoy dedicated Novelas+ channels Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

DStv, GOtv subscribers to access new Novelas+ channels

According to the company, the launch builds on the success of Novelas TV, now rebranded as Novelas+, which is the most-watched television channel in French-speaking Africa.

With the rollout, DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria will have access to telenovelas from Latin America, the United States, Portugal and Turkey.

The channels will air four drama series daily from Monday to Friday, with a new episode of each series released every weekday, Tribune reports.

The programming will focus on stories of love, passion, rivalry and revenge, featuring internationally acclaimed actors.

MultiChoice explains the launch

Commenting on the new channels, Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, said the company was responding to the growing popularity of telenovelas among Nigerian audiences.

He said:

"Nigerian audiences have long had a strong affinity for emotionally rich telenovelas. We are delighted to bring all the compelling flavours of these global series to viewers, carefully curated and localized for our Nigerian audiences."

DStv and GOtv subscribers will enjoy exclusive international telenovelas under the newly launched Novelas+ brand. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Viewers to enjoy international drama series

Among the titles available on the English-language Novelas+ channel is the Brazilian hit Avenida Brasil, starring Débora Falabella and Adriana Esteves, Leadership reports.

Subscribers will also be able to watch the Turkish romantic comedy Be My Sunshine, featuring Ayça Ayşin Turan and Alp Navruz, alongside the 2025 remake of the Mexican classic Doménica Montero, starring Angelique Boyer.

Another addition is the Turkish drama Sin and Roses, starring Murat Yıldırım and Cemre Baysel, which follows the collapse of a businessman's life after a family secret is exposed.

MultiChoice said the new channels are designed to give viewers access to premium international storytelling while broadening the range of entertainment available across its DStv and GOtv platforms.

DSTV removes 12 channels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv had discontinued 12 channels spanning sports, news, religious programming and children's entertainment.

Subscribers lost access to the affected channels as they were removed in phases between January and August, with PSB Kids on Channel 313 becoming the most recent service to be withdrawn.

At the time, MultiChoice had not indicated whether any of the channels would be restored.

Source: Legit.ng