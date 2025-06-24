The first commercial flight landed at Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Airport in Ebonyi State on June 13, 2025, after years of delays and renovation, marking the start of flight operations

Despite spending over N42 billion on the airport, the runway's condition prevented flights until a foreign contractor was hired to renovate it for an additional N20 billion.

The airport, located in the Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas, has faced several challenges, including a leaking terminal roof, but is now operational with plans for regular flights

The first commercial flight landed at Wilberforce Chuba Okadigbo Airport in Ebonyi State on June 13, 2025, marking the commencement of the airport's operations. Despite being declared complete by the previous state administration, led by engineer Dave Umahi, the airport had not been functional.

Although over N42 billion was spent renovating the airport during the previous administration, Francis Nwifuru pointed out that the concrete runway had prevented planes from landing.

To resolve this, the governor hired a foreign contractor to renovate the runway for more than N20 billion. However, the airport was not ready for use until June 13, 2025, when the first commercial flight touched down.

At precisely 10:30 a.m. on June 13, the United Nigeria Airline commercial flight, registered 5N-8WV, landed at the airport, carrying passengers who had boarded the plane in Abuja.

Chief Elias Mbam, a former chairman of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, was among the passengers departing the airport for Abuja. He expressed his satisfaction with the airport’s facilities and praised the state for beginning commercial flight operations.

"They have started very well, and I am impressed with the facilities that I saw at the airport. They need to beef it up and make the flights more regular," Mbam stated.

Another passenger, Richard Idike, said,

"Commercial flight operations just started at the Chuba Okadigbo Airport, Onueke. We boarded United Nigeria Airline, from Lagos to Onueke, and there were no hitches at all. The take-off and landing were very smooth. I encourage Nigerians, especially those in the southern part of the country, in particular Ebonyi, to know that the Chuba Okadigbo Airport has fully started flight operations and should pick their tickets and fly through this place. The runway is the best in the country. I have traveled through other airports, but this one is the best. It has been certified by regulatory agencies."

Nwifuru received praise from Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, the state commissioner for aviation and transport technology, for ensuring that flight operations started at the airport. She revealed that a second aircraft would depart from Onueke to Lagos, with another flight from Lagos landing at the airport on the following Monday, June 23rd.

The airport, located in the state’s Ezza North and Ezza South local government areas, was inaugurated a few weeks before the end of the Umahi administration. Since its construction, however, the airport has faced several issues that delayed its flight operations until June 13.

Before the flight operations began, Nwifuru identified another issue at the airport. The governor stated that the roof of the airport's terminal building was leaking, and replacing it would cost N2 billion.

