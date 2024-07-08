Global site navigation

Another International Airport Set to Begin Operation in Nigeria, Government to Float New Airline
Industry

Another International Airport Set to Begin Operation in Nigeria, Government to Float New Airline

by  Pascal Oparada
  • The Ebonyi State government has declared that the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport is ready to commence operation
  • The state commissioner for aviation and transport technology disclosed that the airport will commence operation in August
  • She said investors have promised to provide the state with three new aircraft for the new state airline

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Ebonyi State government says the rehabilitation of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport has been completed, and flight operations are expected to begin in August this year.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Ngozi Obichukwu, disclosed this to journalists at the airport, stating that the state government had concluded plans to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off.

New international Airport set commence operations
Ebonyi State completes new international airport, set date to begin operations Credit: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

The government invests N20 billion in repairs

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion and was part of the projects of the last governor, Dave Umahi. 

The airport was deemed completed, but flight operations stalled due to the poor quality of the runway, which was constructed with concrete instead of asphalt. 

According to reports, the new state government had invested over N20 billion into the airport to make it operational. The rehabilitation work on the runway has now been completed, and flight operations are expected to commence soon.

Ebonyi to float a new airline

The commissioner stated that investors had already shown interest in giving the state an extra three aircraft and that the airport would boost the state's economic status.

She said:

“We will soon start floating our aircraft. Investors are ready to give us an extra three planes when flight operations begin at the airport. We have already agreed with them, and it will soon start happening.

Experts Fault New International Airport 

However, experts have expressed reservations about the number of International airports in Nigeria, stating that many of them are comatose and hardly attract traffic.

They say operating an international airport in a state like Ebonyi, which has little economic and commercial activity, could be counterproductive.

They disclosed that the southeast has enough international airports, most of which could be more viable.

Adewale Ogunleye, an aviation expert, said that an airport in the state is unnecessary given that the state's economy is mostly agricultural.

“If you tell me about an international airport in a state like Abia, it will make perfect sense because the state is the commercial nerve centre of the southeast. With the reported commencement of 24-hour electricity from the Geometric Power, the state set for all kinds of international attention,” he said.

Airfares soar in Nigeria

Meanwhile, air passengers have lamented the activities of rogues at Nigeria's airports, which they say are responsible for the hike in airfares.

The development is despite passengers paying as high as N250,000 for a one-hour flight from Lagos to Abuja.

Construction of new International Airport in Nigeria Begins

Legit.ng reported that the construction work for Gusau International Airport, Zamfara state, officially commenced on Thursday, June 20, 2044.

Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, said the new airport is designed to accommodate domestic and international flights.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the airport site on Kaura Namoda Road, Gusau, the governor said the airport will be smart and equipped with modern facilities.

Source: Legit.ng

