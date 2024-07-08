The Ebonyi State government has declared that the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport is ready to commence operation

The state commissioner for aviation and transport technology disclosed that the airport will commence operation in August

She said investors have promised to provide the state with three new aircraft for the new state airline

The Ebonyi State government says the rehabilitation of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport has been completed, and flight operations are expected to begin in August this year.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Ngozi Obichukwu, disclosed this to journalists at the airport, stating that the state government had concluded plans to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off.

The government invests N20 billion in repairs

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion and was part of the projects of the last governor, Dave Umahi.

The airport was deemed completed, but flight operations stalled due to the poor quality of the runway, which was constructed with concrete instead of asphalt.

According to reports, the new state government had invested over N20 billion into the airport to make it operational. The rehabilitation work on the runway has now been completed, and flight operations are expected to commence soon.

Ebonyi to float a new airline

The commissioner stated that investors had already shown interest in giving the state an extra three aircraft and that the airport would boost the state's economic status.

She said:

“We will soon start floating our aircraft. Investors are ready to give us an extra three planes when flight operations begin at the airport. We have already agreed with them, and it will soon start happening.

Experts Fault New International Airport

However, experts have expressed reservations about the number of International airports in Nigeria, stating that many of them are comatose and hardly attract traffic.

They say operating an international airport in a state like Ebonyi, which has little economic and commercial activity, could be counterproductive.

They disclosed that the southeast has enough international airports, most of which could be more viable.

Adewale Ogunleye, an aviation expert, said that an airport in the state is unnecessary given that the state's economy is mostly agricultural.

“If you tell me about an international airport in a state like Abia, it will make perfect sense because the state is the commercial nerve centre of the southeast. With the reported commencement of 24-hour electricity from the Geometric Power, the state set for all kinds of international attention,” he said.

