Commercial flight operations have begun at Ebonyi State's Chuba Okadigbo Airport, with United Nigeria Airlines starting flights to Abuja and Lagos on June 13

The state government has subsidized ticket prices to a flat rate of N100,000 for both routes, in a move to celebrate the achievements of the current administration

The airport is also set to serve as a hub for exporting solid minerals and agricultural products, such as limestone, yams, rice, cassava, and salt, internationally

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

State government concluded plans to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

Ngozi Obichukwu, the Commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, made this announcement at the airport.

According to Obichukwu, United Nigeria Airlines will begin operating scheduled commercial flights from Onueke to Abuja and Lagos on June 13.

The commissioner further stated that flights will initially operate twice a week: Mondays to Abuja and Fridays to Lagos.

“Our governor, His Excellency Right Honourable Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, has made air travel affordable by subsidizing ticket prices to a flat rate of N100,000 for both Lagos and Abuja routes—less than half the typical fare.

“It is a strategic move to celebrate the achievements of this two-year-old administration, which has accomplished more than many would expect in two decades,” she said.

The commissioner emphasised that Ebonyi State plans to use the airport's cargo facilities to export solid minerals and agricultural products, such as limestone, yams, rice, cassava, and salt, internationally.

Obichukwu urged people to avoid last-minute travel arrangements and take advantage of the discounted tickets.

“This is a rare opportunity. The Friday Abuja flight is already nearly full. It’s strictly first come, first served.”

“This airport is not just for transport. It’s a gateway to transformation. Ebonyi is no longer a question mark on the development map—we are a bold exclamation.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ebonyi state government says the rehabilitation of Chuba Okadigbo International Airport has been completed, and flight operations are expected to begin in August this year.

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The Ebonyi state commissioner for Aviation and Transport Technology, Ngozi Obichukwu, disclosed this to journalists at the airport, stating that the state government had concluded plans to buy four aircraft to complement the airport's take-off.

The airport rehabilitation reportedly consumed about N42 billion and was part of the projects of the last governor, Dave Umahi.

Source: Legit.ng