Manisha Thapa, 27, was among the 241 victims of the tragic plane crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff

The aircraft, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed into BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad, exploding into flames, with only one survivor

Manisha, the daughter of a policeman, was remembered for her academic brilliance and vibrant personality, having worked with other airlines like IndiGo Airlines and Akasa Air

A 27-year-old lady, Manisha Thapa, has been identified as one of the crew members who died in the plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Manisha Thapa has been identified as one of the crew members who died in the Air India plane crash. Photo: X/@manna_018, Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Times of India, the lady was the daughter of a policeman, Raju Thapa.

Family mourns crew member who died in crash

Manisha, who served as a cabin crew member on the flight, was known for her academic brilliance and vibrant personality.

She graduated from St Xavier's College, Patna, where she completed her bachelor's in business economics from 2014 to 2017.

She started her career in the aviation industry with IndiGo Airlines as ground support staff, moved to Akasa Air and later joined Air India.

Her Uncle, Guddu Patha, said:

"One of Manisha's friends informed us about the tragic incident on Thursday around 2.30pm. Her parents are in Ahmedabad for a DNA test to help identify her remains. Manisha was not only excellent in her studies but also very cultured and sociable."

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12. Photo: Sam Panthaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

A young man, Mohit Manna, who attended the same school as her, paid a tribute to her on his X page.

He wrote:

"Lost my friend Manisha Thapa in the plane crash today. She was a Business Economics graduate and used to sit in the classroom next to mine and sometimes together in some common classes. Her smile, charm and energy was so elegant.

"She helped me numerous times in organizing events and activities. The family, her younger brother will not be the same again. I can't even remember one instance where she was angry or spoke harshly to anyone. Oh God, you are so merciless. Why did you do this to her. RIP Manisha."

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng