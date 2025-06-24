Air Peace Limited has expanded its fleet with the addition of its first Embraer 190 aircraft, a 118-seater, which landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on June 22, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The addition of Air Peace Limited's first Embraer 190 aircraft to its fleet has further expanded its operational capability.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, at precisely 19:38, the airplane, registered 5N-CEF, landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Air Peace's dedication to reducing the cost of air travel in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Air Peace

Source: Getty Images

The airline's spokeswoman, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, told reporters that the recently purchased aircraft is a 118-seater and the first of its kind in the carrier's expanding fleet.

In keeping with the airline's strategic expansion plan to support both domestic and regional operations, she disclosed that another unit is anticipated to arrive next month.

“This aircraft type brings a new dimension to our service offerings. It is designed for efficiency, eco-friendly installations, and passenger comfort, such as a 2-2 seating layout, quiet and spacious cabin, making it the ideal fit for many of our routes. It enables us to connect more cities seamlessly and serve underserved destinations with the right capacity,” Efe noted.

By consistently investing in the best aircraft for its wide network, she reaffirmed the airline's dedication to reducing the cost of air travel in Nigeria.

Air Peace has maintained its leadership position in West Africa's aviation industry with a fleet of more than 30 aircraft.

The airline claimed that as of May 2025, its average on-time performance across its domestic network was 85%, demonstrating its operational dependability and commitment to providing quality service.

Air Peace says it is confident about its growth trajectory going into the third quarter. To satisfy rising passenger demand, the airline intends to establish more foreign destinations, increase regional reach, create new domestic routes, and keep up its strategic fleet acquisition.

Air Peace has maintained its leadership position in West Africa's aviation industry. Photo Credit: Air Peace

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng