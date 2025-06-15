The Trump administration is considering expanding its travel ban to include 36 additional countries, 25 of which are in Africa, due to concerns over national security vetting and visa overstay rates

The proposed restrictions would impose stricter visa regulations or full travel bans on certain countries unless they meet new security and information-sharing standards within 60 days

If implemented, these expanded restrictions could significantly impact trade, academic exchanges, and diplomatic relations between the U.S. and many African nations

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The administration of President Donald Trump is thinking of expanding the travel ban to include people of 36 more nations, 25 of which are in Africa.

photo Credit: FG, US Govt

Source: Getty Images

The action, which was disclosed in a State Department memo that was obtained and examined by The Washington Post, would be one of the biggest extensions of the contentious travel ban policy that was first implemented in 2017 and would include a number of African countries.

The suggested restrictions are linked to issues with national security vetting procedures and visa overstay rates, the letter states.

Depending on additional internal evaluations, these nations may be subject to stricter visa regulations or complete prohibitions on some types of travel to the US if the recommendations are implemented.

A State Department official declined to comment on internal discussions or communications, according to the Washington Post. A request for comment was also not immediately answered by the White House.

According to reports, U.S. ambassadors who interact with the governments of the impacted countries received the memo, which was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and dated Saturday.

It provides those governments sixty days to comply with new State Department security and information-sharing standards. It also requires them to produce an initial action plan outlining the activities they will take to address the concerns of the United States.

The increased travel restrictions might have a major impact on trade, academic exchanges, diplomatic ties, and diaspora mobility between the United States and a large portion of Africa if they are implemented.

Full list of countries under considerations

The nations in question are predominantly African, yet they are spread across multiple continents. 25 of the 36 countries are African.

1. Angola

2. Antigua and Barbuda

3. Benin

4. Bhutan

5. Burkina Faso

6. Cabo Verde

7. Cambodia

8. Cameroon

9. Democratic Republic of Congo

10. Djibouti

11. Dominica

12. Ethiopia

13. Egypt

14. Gabon

15. Gambia

16. Ghana

17. Ivory Coast

18. Kyrgyzstan

19. Liberia

20. Malawi

21. Mauritania

22. Niger

23. Nigeria

24. Saint Kitts and Nevis

25. Saint Lucia

26. Sao Tome and Principe

27. Senegal

28. South Sudan

29. Syria

30. Tanzania

31. Tonga

32. Tuvalu

33. Uganda

34. Vanuatu

35. Zambia

36. Zimbabwe

Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, evaluations of visa overstay rates, security cooperation, and information-sharing capacities with U.S. officials form the basis of the proposed increase.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban earlier this month that targets 12 nations, mostly in the Middle East and Africa.

The original travel ban applied to seven African nations.

China to remove tariff on imported goods

Legit.ng reported that China has revealed plans to remove tariffs on all imports from African nations with which it has diplomatic ties, marking a significant change in its trade policy.

This move is expected to enhance economic collaboration, positioning China as a leading trade and investment partner for the continent, Channels reported.

The initiative includes Nigeria and 52 other African nations but excludes Eswatini, the only African country that acknowledges Taiwan’s sovereignty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng