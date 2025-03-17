The U.S. Department of State reaffirmed that visa screening continues even after a visa is issued, ensuring compliance with U.S. laws and immigration regulations

In a Facebook post, the department warned that visas could be revoked, and holders deported for any violations

This policy emphasises the State Department's dedication to maintaining the integrity of the U.S. visa system through ongoing monitoring

Washington, D.C., USA – The U.S. Department of State reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring visa holders comply with all U.S. laws and immigration regulations in a Facebook post on March 17, 2025.

The statement emphasised that visa screening does not end once a visa is issued, as the department continuously monitors visa holders to ensure adherence to legal and immigration requirements.

US Sends Message to Visa Holders, Mentions Specific Action That May Lead to Their Deportation

Source: Getty Images

The post warned that non-compliance could result in visa revocation and deportation.

Policy aimed at strengthening immigration oversight

The announcement depicted the department's proactive approach to immigration oversight, aiming to maintain the integrity of the U.S. visa system.

By implementing ongoing checks, the State Department seeks to identify and address any violations promptly, ensuring that visa holders uphold their responsibilities while residing in or visiting the United States.

Public reaction and implications

The statement has sparked discussions among visa holders and immigration advocates, with some praising the policy for its focus on compliance and others expressing concerns about potential overreach.

The Department of State’s post serves as a reminder to all visa holders of the importance of adhering to U.S. laws and regulations to avoid penalties.

See the Facebook post below:

“U.S. visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. We continuously check visa holders to ensure they follow all U.S. laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

Trump's immigrant policy

Donald Trump's immigration policies, in his first term, were marked by a focus on stricter enforcement and significant changes to existing frameworks. His administration implemented measures such as the travel ban targeting several predominantly Muslim countries, the "zero tolerance" policy that led to family separations at the border, and the reduction of refugee admissions to historic lows.

Additionally, in his second term, Trump sought to end birthright citizenship and introduced the "Remain in Mexico" policy, requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the U.S. while their cases were processed. These policies had sparked widespread debate, with supporters praising their emphasis on national security and critics highlighting humanitarian concerns and legal challenges.

US President Trump mulls travel ban on 41 countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly considering issuing extensive travel restrictions on citizens from dozens of countries. This is according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Legit.ng gathers that the proposed measures would result in varying levels of visa suspensions for 41 nations, divided into three categories.

Source: Legit.ng