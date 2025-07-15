The Bola Ahmed Tinubu government said it is engaging relevant authorities in the United States (US) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve recent visa policy changes affecting Nigerian citizens

A statement on Tuesday, July 15, by Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, stated that the government is working to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels

Tinubu directed all federal agencies to ensure compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen cooperation with foreign governments on identity verification and record-sharing

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday, July 15, reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the governments of the United States of America (USA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)".

Legit.ng recalls that recently, the US announced sweeping changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, and Ghana, cutting the duration and conditions under which most travellers from those countries can enter.

According to the US Department of State, nearly all non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to citizens of the four countries will now be single-entry and valid for only three months. It said this is part of a "global reciprocity realignment", a sharp shift from previous visa terms, which often allowed for multiple entries over two years or more.

In the same vein, the UAE imposed tougher entry conditions for Nigerian travellers and banned transit visa applications entirely.

According to new directives from Dubai immigration, Nigerians aged 18 to 45 will no longer be eligible for tourist visas unless accompanied.

For those aged 45 and above, visa applicants must present a personal six-month bank statement showing a minimum monthly balance of $10,000 (or its naira equivalent).

FG addresses new US visa restrictions

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian government said it is aware of the recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting its citizens by the United States and the UAE.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons to President Bola Tinubu, said:

"Relevant Nigerian Ministries, Departments and Agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

"The United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records. It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations."

In response, President Tinubu reportedly directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations. Tinubu also asked these parastatals to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.

The Nigerian leader called on his compatriots to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions.

FG says UAE yet to communicate revised policy

The FG continued:

"Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the Federal Government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy. However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner.

"The President appreciates the continued cooperation of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which has remained constructive and engaged with Nigerian authorities. Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration."

Conclusively, President Tinubu assured all Nigerians that his administration will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world, in line with 'his administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy agenda and its Diaspora plank'.

