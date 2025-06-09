US-based immigration lawyer Akua Aboagye has clarified Trump’s June 2025 travel ban targeting 19 countries

Speaking with Legit.ng, she outlined who is impacted, key exemptions, and guidance for valid visa holders

Aboagye also contrasted the measure with the South Sudan visa revocation, noting that no visas are being cancelled

US-based immigration attorney Akua Aboagye has weighed in on the travel restrictions announced by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025. The measure suspends entry for nationals of 19 countries, citing national security and public safety concerns.

The announcement prompted detailed legal analysis from Aboagye, founder of AK Poku Law, PLLC, who emphasised the ban’s narrow scope and time sensitivity.

Speaking with Legit.ng, she said:

“The proclamation is not retroactive (Section 6). Under Section 4, the entry ban applies only to individuals who are outside the United States on June 9, 2025, and do not possess a valid U.S. visa on that date."

“Nationals of the 19 countries who are present in the United States on the effective date of the ban, or who already hold valid visas as of that date (regardless of location), are not subject to the entry restrictions.”

Purpose and legal basis

The proclamation, issued under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, aims to prevent threats related to terrorism, identity fraud, and data-sharing failures. Aboagye referenced the administration’s justification:

“The proclamation aims to protect the United States from terrorism, national security threats, and public safety risks."

The criteria used to select the affected countries, she noted, include:

“Presence of terrorist organizations, high visa overstay rates, poor cooperation in accepting deported nationals, and insufficient identity verification or data-sharing systems.”

Countries and visa categories affected

Twelve countries—Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—face a full suspension of entry. The ban covers all immigrant and nonimmigrant visa categories for nationals from these countries.

Seven other countries—Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—face a partial suspension of entry. For these countries, the restrictions apply to all immigrant visa categories as well as specific nonimmigrant visas, including B-1 (business), B-2 (tourist), F (student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) visas.

Aboagye clarified that non-restricted categories, like H or L visas, may still be available:

“Nonimmigrant visas not listed, such as L, H, and O, may still be issued to nationals of partially banned countries, although consular officers are authorized to reduce the validity period of those visas at their discretion.”

Giving practical scenarios, Akua Aboagye said:

“A national of Somalia subject to the full ban, who is outside the U.S. without a valid visa by June 9, 2025, is barred from entry under any visa category. But if they hold a valid visa on that date, whether inside or outside the U.S., the proclamation does not apply, although heightened screening may occur upon arrival."

“For a national of Sierra Leone under the partial ban, holding a valid F-1 student visa on June 9 means they may enter if outside the U.S. However, if the visa expired or was never issued, they cannot enter or obtain a visa in the affected categories. They may still apply for other visa types, like L or H, but those visas might have reduced validity depending on consular discretion.”

Who is not affected by US ban

Lawyer Akua explained that the proclamation exempts certain groups, including lawful permanent residents (green card holders), dual nationals traveling on passports from non-restricted countries, and holders of diplomatic or international organization visas (A, G, C, NATO). Immediate relatives with verified immigrant visas (IR-1, CR-1, IR-2, CR-2, IR-5) and adopted children or parents with IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, or IH-4 visas are also exempt. She added that athletes in international events, asylum seekers, admitted refugees, and those protected under the Convention Against Torture (CAT) are not subject to the travel restrictions.

She added:

“The Attorney General or Secretary of State may also authorize case-by-case national interest waivers, including for individuals who serve as witnesses in criminal proceedings. These waivers may be delegated to consular officers, but the criteria remain undefined and approvals are expected to be rare.”

Advice to nationals of affected countries

Aboagye urged individuals from affected countries to take the June 9 cutoff seriously:

“The ban does not apply to individuals who are already inside the United States or those who possess valid visas as of the effective date."

“As a practical matter, individuals from the affected countries who currently hold valid visas should consider entering the U.S. before the ban takes effect.”

“If entry before the effective date is not possible, they should carefully evaluate their visa status and travel plans, and consult with immigration counsel to assess eligibility for entry or potential exceptions under the new restrictions.”

Key difference from South Sudan visa revocation

Known for her advocacy on immigrant rights, Aboagye emphasised that no existing visas are being revoked under the current proclamation.

She contrasted it with the US decision in April 2025 to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese nationals under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“That measure was broad and immediate. On April 5, the U.S. Department of State cancelled all visas issued to South Sudanese passport holders without prior notice, making them invalid for entry regardless of visa type.”

She explained that the action was taken because South Sudan failed to cooperate in accepting deportees.

“In contrast, the June 2025 travel ban, issued under INA § 212(f), is a targeted entry restriction based on national security and public safety concerns. It applies only to nationals from designated countries who are outside the United States and do not hold a valid visa on the effective date of the proclamation."

"Crucially, Section 6(c) of the proclamation confirms that existing visas are not revoked… Unlike the South Sudan measure, the travel ban also included four days of advance notice and will not take effect until June 9, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time.”

