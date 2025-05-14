BUA group has announced new openings for experienced Nigerians to join its organisation in different roles

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading conglomerates in the manufacturing sector, has announced multiple job openings at its Lagos headquarters.

The company is searching for qualified Nigerians to submit their applications before the May 14, 2025, deadline.

BUA Group is owned by Rabiu Abdulsamad Photo credit: BUA group

Source: Facebook

The group is currently recruiting for various technical and finance-related roles, including positions in its Information Technology and Tax departments.

Available roles include Network Administrator and Engineer, Website & Automation Developer, IT Support Lead, Tax Manager, and Tax Officer.

All positions are based at BUA’s Lagos headquarters and are part of the company’s broader efforts to expand its workforce and enhance operational efficiency across its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) operations.

A statement shared on X by the company reads:

“We’re hiring for multiple exciting roles to expand our talented team,” the company said in a statement. “Whether you're a skilled Network Administrator, a Website & Automation Engineer, an IT Support Lead, a Tax Manager, or a Tax Officer, we want to hear from you.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.buagroup.com/careers/vacancies for more information and to submit their CVs.

The company emphasised that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted for interviews.

Application closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

BUA Group, known for its investments in cement, foods, and infrastructure, has continued to drive employment opportunities in Nigeria amid ongoing economic challenges.

BUA Group is looking for qualified candidates Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Here is a breakdown of all the roles available

IT Vacancies

Network Administrator & Engineer

Industry: FMCG (Manufacturing)

Location: BUA Headquarters, Lagos

Reports to: IT Manager / Head of IT Infrastructure

Website & Automation Developer

Industry: FMCG (Manufacturing)

Location: BUA Headquarters, Lagos

Reports to: IT Manager

IT Support Lead

Industry: FMCG (Manufacturing)

Location: BUA Headquarters, Lagos

Reports to: IT Manager

Tax Vacancies

BUA group said it looking for a tax manager and and a Tax officer

Tax Manager

Industry: FMCG (Manufacturing)

Location: BUA Headquarters, Lagos

Reports to: Head, Tax

Tax Officer

Industry: FMCG (Manufacturing)

Location: BUA Headquarters, Lagos

Reports to: Tax Manager

