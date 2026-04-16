Nestlé has opened applications for the 2026 CWAR Nesternship programme

Participants will receive stipends, mentorship, and hands-on corporate experience

Applicants must meet academic and skill requirements, including a minimum CGPA

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nestlé has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Nesternship programme, an internship initiative aimed at equipping young Africans with practical skills and workplace experience.

The company disclosed that the programme targets students and recent graduates across Central and West Africa, offering them an opportunity to gain corporate exposure and develop career-ready competencies, MSMEAfrica reported.

The internship targets students and graduates across Central and West Africa. Photo: Nestle Africa.

Source: Twitter

About the Nesternship programme

According to Nestlé, the CWAR (Central and West Africa Region) Nesternship is a structured internship designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world work experience.

Participants are integrated into business teams where they work on live projects across different functions, gaining hands-on exposure in a corporate setting.

The initiative is part of Nestlé’s broader youth development effort under its “Needs YOUth” programme, which focuses on improving employability and nurturing future professionals across the continent.

Benefits for selected candidates

Successful applicants are expected to receive a range of benefits, including a monthly stipend and practical work experience.

They will also gain mentorship from experienced professionals, exposure to a global work environment, and opportunities to build in-demand skills.

Nestlé noted that the programme is designed to enhance employability and may open pathways for future employment or career growth within the organisation.

Internship areas available

Participants may be assigned to different departments depending on their qualifications and interests.

These include marketing and sales, finance, human resources, supply chain, information technology, as well as engineering and technical roles.

Eligibility requirements

The company stated that applicants must be undergraduate students, recent graduates, or early-career professionals from eligible countries in Central and West Africa, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

Candidates are also expected to have strong academic performance, typically a minimum CGPA of 3.2 or its equivalent, along with good communication and leadership skills.

In addition, applicants should have access to a laptop and a reliable internet connection, as parts of the programme may be conducted virtually.

Programme structure and timeline

The Nesternship will feature a mix of virtual or hybrid internship placements, project-based assignments, mentorship, and performance evaluations.

Participants will work on real business challenges, gaining insights into how multinational companies operate.

While deadlines may vary depending on the role, some application windows are expected to close in June 2026. Interested candidates are advised to apply early due to high competition.

Participants will receive stipends, mentorship, and hands-on corporate experience. Photo: Nestle Nigeria.

Source: UGC

How to apply

Applicants are required to register on Nestlé’s Talent Games platform and complete an online assessment designed to evaluate their skills.

After submitting their application details, shortlisted candidates may proceed to further screening or interviews before final selection.

Nestlé encouraged interested individuals to take advantage of the opportunity, describing the Nesternship as a pathway to gaining valuable industry experience and easing the transition into the workforce.

FG opens application for TVET with N22,500 monthly stipend

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has started receiving applications for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, with successful participants set to receive a monthly stipend of N22,500.

According to the Ministry of Education, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that can support employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Applications officially opened on April 13, 2026, with interested Nigerians encouraged to enrol in the nationwide programme aimed at strengthening technical capacity and addressing unemployment challenges.

Source: Legit.ng