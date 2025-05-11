Dangote Group, through its subsidiary NASCON, has launched a 4-step process to become its salt product distributor in Nigeria

The company said the new distributors are onboarded via a mobile DMS platform after registration

Dangote Sugar is one of the popular brands of salt in Nigeria and is designed for home use as well as Dangote Classic Seasoning

The Dangote Group, through its subsidiary NASCON Allied Industries Plc, has announced a simplified four-step process for Nigerians to become distributors of Dangote Salt and earn income through commercial engagement.

The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its distribution network across the country and empower small and medium-scale entrepreneurs with a steady source of income.

According to the company, interested individuals or businesses can begin the registration process by sending an email to nasconcare@dangote.com or calling any of the dedicated support lines.

Applicants will receive a distributor form, which must be completed with relevant documents, including a letter of intent and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration details.

Once registration is approved, new distributors will be issued a unique code and onboarded to the company’s Distributor Management System (DMS), accessible via mobile devices.

Distributors can then start placing orders through the platform after making payments via the Integrated Sales Order Processing (ISOP) system at any of Dangote’s designated partner banks.

NASCON listed a variety of available products, including edible salt in multiple pack sizes (250g, 500g, 1kg, 20kg, 50kg), kitchen and coarse salt, PDV salt, and the Dangote Classic Seasoning.

Steps to become a distributor of Dangote petrol

Similarly, Dangote released steps for Nigerians looking to become partners with its refinery as petroleum product distributors.

According to the Dangote Group, businesses and individuals must follow a simple four-step process to become official distributors of its petroleum products across Nigeria.

In a statement, the company said the first step is to initiate the process by sending an email to groupcommercialops@dangote.com to express interest in distributorship.

Dangote Refinery stated that upon successful contact, prospective distributors will proceed to the registration stage, where they will be issued a Dangote Refinery registration PIN.

Approved applicants will also receive a notification regarding signing a notarised Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure the confidentiality of commercial engagements.

After completing the registration, applicants are required to provide the necessary documentation and meet specific compliance requirements outlined by the company.

Once all documents are verified and requirements are fulfilled, successful applicants will be issued an official appointment letter.

This letter will enable them to begin placing product orders and commence full commercial engagement with Dangote Refinery.

