Private depot owners are adjusting prices as global crude benchmarks remain high

Brent crude and WTI are trading between $99 and $105, forcing changes in petrol pricing in Nigeria

Despite the presence of Dangote refinery, petrol prices are influenced by the global crude oil market

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The prices of petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol; Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel; and aviation fuel have remained under pressure, with importation higher than domestic refinery prices.

In its latest report titled Energy Bulletin, released on Tuesday, April 14, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) stated that at the Dangote Refinery, petrol is priced at about N1,153 per litre (coastal) and around N1,200 per litre at the gantry.

Diesel is estimated at N1,750 per litre, while aviation fuel is priced at approximately N1,916.22 per litre.

Fuel prices face pressure as crude rises, Dangote undercuts imports Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In comparison, estimated import prices as of April 13, 2026, show petrol ranging between N1,768.18 and N1,972.40 per litre, while diesel between N1,400 and N2,300 per litre, and aviation fuel between N1,700 and N1,800 per litre.

Market analysts say the wide gap highlights the growing competitiveness of local refining, particularly as rising freight costs and foreign exchange pressures push up the cost of imports.

Depots prices

The report revealed that ex-depot prices across Nigeria reflect regional variations but remain similar to Dangote’s pricing.

In Lagos, petrol sold between N1,208 and N1,212.10 per litre and increased from the previous average rate of N1,180, while diesel ranged from N1,751 to N2,006 per litre.

In Port Harcourt, petrol prices ranged from N1,180 to N1,225 per litre.

Warri and Calabar recorded wider fluctuations in diesel prices, with rates ranging from below N900 to as high as N2,000 per litre, pointing to supply and logistics constraints.

While at the filling station,s Nigerians buy at an average price of N1,255 from the previous rate of N1,230.

Nigeria’s fuel market reacts to $130 crude, high logistics costs Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The report adds that limited import permits in Nigeria and insufficient supply flows from the United States and India are constraining market flexibility.

Analysts say these trends are making locally refined products from Dangote more competitive, even as global market pressures continue to shape Nigeria’s fuel pricing outlook.

According to insights from S&P Global Platts, rising freight rates from Europe have pushed up gasoline differentials in West Africa.

Dangote identifies those behind petrol import claims

Earlier, Legit.ng report indicated that Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have reduced their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The changes come three days after Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol gantry price by N85 to N1,200 per litre from N1,285.

Petrol is now selling at N1,255 per litre, down from N1,330, representing a reduction of N75.

Source: Legit.ng