Wema Bank has announced plans to recruit Nigerians into the organisation to build a more efficient tech department

The job opportunity is open for graduates who meet its requirements, which include not being above the age of 40

Wema Bank is one of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria and recently announced a profit before tax of N102. 51bn in 2024

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it is accepting applications for its 2025 Bankers-in-Training (BIT) Program, Tech Cohort from Nigerians.

The specialised initiative aimed at grooming future technology leaders in Nigeria’s financial sector.

On its website, Wema Bank said the program offers a unique opportunity for young, tech-savvy graduates to launch a career in digital banking and innovation.

Program overview

Wema Bank said:

"Are you a tech-savvy graduate eager to kickstart a career in banking technology? Wema Bank invites you to be part of our Bankers in Training – Tech Cohort, a specialized training program designed to groom future technology leaders in the financial sector.

"We seek curious, innovative, and tech-driven individuals who are passionate about leveraging technology to create financial solutions.

"At Wema Bank, we embrace innovation and digital transformation. Our Tech Cohort is a structured, hands-on training program that equips young tech enthusiasts with the skills and exposure needed to drive digital banking solutions and technological advancements. "

Requirements for the Wema programme

To be selected, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Candidates must hold at least a Second Class Upper degree (or its equivalent) in a STEM-related field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, or similar from a recognised and accredited university.

Possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in WAEC, NECO, or its equivalent.

Be no older than 26 years at the time of application.

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program with a valid discharge certificate.

Demonstrate a strong interest in technology, digital banking, and innovation.

What to expect for selected candidates

Successful candidates will enjoy a range of benefits, including:

Competitive salary packages reflecting skills and experience.

Comprehensive training facilitated by industry experts.

Fast-track career growth opportunities within Wema Bank.

A dynamic and collaborative work environment.

Exposure to real-world banking and sales operations.

Comprehensive healthcare coverage for employees and their families.

Year-end bonus (13th month) as a reward for dedication and hard work.

Participation in company events that foster a strong workplace culture.

Leave allowance to support well-deserved time off.

Profit-sharing opportunities, ensuring employees benefit from the company’s growth

Application deadline

Interested candidates must submit their applications by May 20, 2025.

How to Apply

Eligible applicants can apply online through the official Wema Bank careers portal using this link

Wema Bank announces 100% increase in dividend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wema Bank has declared a final dividend of N1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year, marking a 100% increase from the previous year’s payout.

The final dividend, which pertains to the period ending December 31, 2024, will be payable to shareholders whose names are recorded in the Register of Members as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.

