Several companies in Canada are ready to sponsor foreign workers, including skilled Nigerians

Most sponsored roles are in high-demand sectors such as software engineering and data science

Nigerians with strong tech, finance, and engineering skills stand a better chance of securing sponsorship

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Canada is ready to welcome skilled workers from Nigeria who match the skills needed to grow its economy.

Major multinational companies use this opportunity to expand their global hiring and address labour shortages in key sectors such as technology, finance, and engineering.

Big opportunities in Canada for Nigerian tech professionals Photo: MoMo

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, several leading Canadian employers have been actively known for sponsoring foreign talent through work permit pathways.

Below are five major Canadian companies that are ready to hire and sponsor foreign workers, including skilled professionals from Nigeria, as revealed by Dr Addy Olubamiji.

1. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Canada’s largest bank remains one of the most consistent sponsors of foreign professionals, particularly in its technology and risk divisions.

Common sponsored roles include:

Software engineers and developers

Cybersecurity analysts

Data scientists

Risk and compliance specialists

Cloud infrastructure engineers

Industry observers note that RBC’s technology arm is a key entry point for international applicants with hybrid finance and tech skills.

2. Amazon Canada

Amazon’s Canadian operations are part of its global talent network, making it one of the most active recruiters of foreign skilled workers.

Key roles often sponsored:

Software development engineers

Data engineers

Data scientists

Cloud and systems engineers

Its scale and continuous expansion in Canada have made it a major employer for internationally trained tech professionals.

Skilled Nigerians in demand at top Canadian employers Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

3. Deloitte Canada

As part of the global Big Four network, Deloitte Canada regularly hires international professionals, particularly in consulting and technology services.

Roles commonly linked to sponsorship:

Technology consultants

Cloud specialists

Cybersecurity experts

Risk advisory professionals

The firm’s global mobility structure allows it to transfer and hire talent across borders more easily than many competitors.

4. Shopify

Headquartered in Canada, Shopify is a leading e-commerce technology company known for hiring global talent in engineering and product development.

Typical sponsored roles include:

Software engineers

Product managers

Data scientists

UX/UI designers

The company’s remote-friendly structure has also widened access for international applicants, including Nigerians in tech.

5. Magna International

Magna International, Canada’s largest automotive parts manufacturer, is a major employer in engineering and manufacturing.

Roles often associated with sponsorship:

Mechanical engineers

Electrical engineers

Industrial engineers

Manufacturing and process engineers

With operations across North America, Magna continues to recruit skilled technical workers to support its production and innovation needs.

Nigerians to pay more to apply for Canadian residency, citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.

The new fees will take effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.

IRCC said the hike is aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.

Source: Legit.ng