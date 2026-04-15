5 Canadian Companies Ready to Sponsor Nigerian Work Visa
- Several companies in Canada are ready to sponsor foreign workers, including skilled Nigerians
- Most sponsored roles are in high-demand sectors such as software engineering and data science
- Nigerians with strong tech, finance, and engineering skills stand a better chance of securing sponsorship
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Canada is ready to welcome skilled workers from Nigeria who match the skills needed to grow its economy.
Major multinational companies use this opportunity to expand their global hiring and address labour shortages in key sectors such as technology, finance, and engineering.
Over the years, several leading Canadian employers have been actively known for sponsoring foreign talent through work permit pathways.
Below are five major Canadian companies that are ready to hire and sponsor foreign workers, including skilled professionals from Nigeria, as revealed by Dr Addy Olubamiji.
1. Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Canada’s largest bank remains one of the most consistent sponsors of foreign professionals, particularly in its technology and risk divisions.
Common sponsored roles include:
- Software engineers and developers
- Cybersecurity analysts
- Data scientists
- Risk and compliance specialists
- Cloud infrastructure engineers
Industry observers note that RBC’s technology arm is a key entry point for international applicants with hybrid finance and tech skills.
2. Amazon Canada
Amazon’s Canadian operations are part of its global talent network, making it one of the most active recruiters of foreign skilled workers.
Key roles often sponsored:
- Software development engineers
- Data engineers
- Data scientists
- Cloud and systems engineers
Its scale and continuous expansion in Canada have made it a major employer for internationally trained tech professionals.
3. Deloitte Canada
As part of the global Big Four network, Deloitte Canada regularly hires international professionals, particularly in consulting and technology services.
Roles commonly linked to sponsorship:
- Technology consultants
- Cloud specialists
- Cybersecurity experts
- Risk advisory professionals
The firm’s global mobility structure allows it to transfer and hire talent across borders more easily than many competitors.
4. Shopify
Headquartered in Canada, Shopify is a leading e-commerce technology company known for hiring global talent in engineering and product development.
Typical sponsored roles include:
- Software engineers
- Product managers
- Data scientists
- UX/UI designers
The company’s remote-friendly structure has also widened access for international applicants, including Nigerians in tech.
5. Magna International
Magna International, Canada’s largest automotive parts manufacturer, is a major employer in engineering and manufacturing.
Roles often associated with sponsorship:
- Mechanical engineers
- Electrical engineers
- Industrial engineers
- Manufacturing and process engineers
With operations across North America, Magna continues to recruit skilled technical workers to support its production and innovation needs.
Nigerians to pay more to apply for Canadian residency, citizenship
Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Canada has announced an increase in application fees for permanent residence and citizenship for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking residency in the country.
The new fees will take effect on April 30, 2026, according to an official notice published on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website.
IRCC said the hike is aimed at maintaining timely and reliable services and keeping pace with inflation.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.