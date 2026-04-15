A makeup artist shared a touching video of a Nigerian bride who became very emotional on her wedding day

In the video posted on TikTok, the bride went to her late father's grave and began calling out his name

Emotional reactions followed the video as social media users took turns to console and encourage the grieving bride

A Nigerian lady experienced deep pain during her wedding celebration and the moment was captured for on camera.

A beauty professional recorded the emotional scene and later made it public.

TikTok post shows emotional bride at her late father's graveside. Photo credit: @Deattraction/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride mourns late dad on wedding day

The clip showed the bride overcome with pain as she marked her special day without her father who had passed away.

Identified on TikTok as @Deattraction, the bride's makeup artist captured the emotional young bride dressed in her cultural bridal attire.

She had left the main event to visit the resting place of her father and mourn his demise again.

While at the graveside, she called his n through tears and allowed herself to grieve openly.

After that, she gathered herself, composed her countenance and returned to the wedding venue dancing.

The makeup artist who posted the clip narrated how emotional the moment had been.

She explained that the sight had affected her greatly, especially watching the bride cry.

Despite the tears, the makeup artist however expressed relief that the bride's makeup remained intact and they used a hand fan to dry the bride’s skin.

Makeup artist captures bride's tears on her wedding day as she mourns father. Photo credit: @Deattraction/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"Emotional moment of bride calling her dad. Omo my heart really cut at this moment tears was everywhere in her face but guess what? Her makeup stayed after we dried her face with handfan."

Reactions as bride grieves over late dad

Viewers on TikTok reacted with sympathy after watching the clip and offered words of comfort and support to the bride.

They posts heartfelt comments to uplift her spirit and acknowledge the pain of celebrating such a milestone without her father present.

@Nazzygold said:

"My dad and my mom will be alive to witness my marriage."

@HaLiMa said:

"My sis own is next month I pray my dad make it to that day cuz she is the first to in our family to get married the right way my dad is fine and healthy but I don’t know why I feel like he won’t make it I don’t know if it’s because of his age."

@user533370956111sunday price said:

"My dad really tried hmmm. Just week after blessing my marriage he died if not hmmmm I no go even do am nonsense."

@Nazzygold said:

"My dad and my mom will be alive to witness my marriage."

See the post below:

Lady displays late dad's messages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who lost her father recently took to TikTok to mourn his demise by releasing one of their chats on WhatsApp.

Mourning her beloved father, the heartbroken lady said she knew it was his time, as he would not have left her if it wasn't so.

Source: Legit.ng