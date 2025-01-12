BUA Cement, one of Nigeria's biggest cement companies, has opened a job opportunity for four different roles

Nigerians interested in the role are expected to submit their application before the deadline to the provided link

BUA Cement has promised to provide a workplace in which every employee feels empowered to contribute, make an impact

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

BUA Cement, owned by Nigeria's second-richest man, Abdulsamad Rabiu has announced three exciting job opportunities for qualified Nigerians.

The company is looking to fill the positions of cement process engineers/CCR operators, automation engineers, mechanical maintenance engineers, and chemists/senior chemists.

BUA Cement invites Nigerians to apply for job vacancies. Photo credit: nurpoho

Source: UGC

BUA Cement disclosed this is a post shared on X.

The post reads:

"Our company is a major player in Nigeria's cement manufacturing industry with two widely-accepted and award-winning brands of cement – BUA Cement and Sokoto Cement.

"We are seeking qualified and experienced professionals with a track record of excellence in cement production for our two ultra-modern cement plants in Edo and Sokoto States."

The company added:

"At BUA Cement, we are committed to providing a workplace in which every employee feels empowered to contribute, make an impact, and have the opportunity to develop exceptional talents and skills"

How to Apply

Qualified Nigerians interested candidates are to apply using this link.

The company also noted that the application deadline is set for Friday, January 17, 2025

It added:

"Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted."

Details about the roles and qualification

BUA Cement also provided insight into the roles for Nigerians looking to apply.

Automation Engineers

The automation engineer is responsible for the design, programming, troubleshooting, and optimization of automation and control systems used in cement plant operations.

Key Duties Include:

Designing, implementing, and configuring automation systems for cement plant processes, including raw material preparation, kiln operations, grinding, and packing.

Optimizing automation systems to improve production efficiency, achieve energy savings, and reduce downtime.

Requirements for application:

Candidates must possess an HND or a B.Eng. degree in Automation Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.

Candidates must have at least 5 to 8 years of hands-on experience with automation systems, ideally in a cement plant or heavy industry environment.

Mechanical maintenance engineers

Duties & Responsibilities include routine and preventive maintenance on the vertical raw mill (VRM) and associated systems, including the mill body, rollers, hydraulic systems, drives, and gearboxes.

Monitor the performance of the vertical raw mill and suggest improvements to enhance efficiency and productivity

Qualification/Experience for this role is HND or B. Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field.

Also, a minimum of 5-8 years of experience in mechanical maintenance in a cement plant or similar industrial environment is required.

Use the link for the cement process engineers/CCR operators and chemist/senior chemist roles.

Nigerians apply for NNPC job

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that about 45,689 candidates are jostling for the NNPC jobs via computer-based Aptitude tests

The jostle for the NNPC jobs began last month when the state oil firm announced vacancies in various positions in the company

The GCEO Mele Kyari has reiterated that only the most qualified applicants would be selected for employment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng