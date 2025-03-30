On Friday, March 28 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency made the declaration in an official gazette published on Friday, with an affixed photograph of the suspect, her state of origin, and her last known address.

Who is Aisha Achimugu, Nigerian business woman declared wanted by EFCC?

Source: UGC

In an official statement shared via its official Facebook page and signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency...

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.”

The circular also states that anyone with useful information about the whereabouts of 51-year-old Madam Achimugu should contact the commission at their offices or report to the nearest police station or other security agencies.

Who is Aisha Achimugu?

Aisha Achimugu made media headlines in January 2024 when she hosted a lavish seven-day celebration to mark her 50th birthday anniversary.

The extravagant seven-day event, which quickly became the talk of the town, was held at Calivigny Island and Silversands in Grenada, as well as in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Many prominent Nigerians and politicians, including the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended the celebration, which took place on the Caribbean island of Grenada.

On her website, Dr Aisha Achimugu describes herself as a distinguished businesswoman and industrialist.

She is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FELAK CONCEPT GROUP, a technical and professional consortium comprising about eight active companies operating in various sectors and industries such as Engineering, Maritime, Oil and Gas, ICT Learning and Development, and other leading fields.

She also serves as the Chairman of Bluewave Exploration and Production Limited.

According to her website, Mrs Achimugu, OFR, has received numerous recognitions and awards for her business acumen and humanitarian efforts from several esteemed organisations.

These include the Forbes Best of Africa Innovative Leadership Award (September 2022), Winner, Africa’s Best Quality Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Company of the Year (Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited, 2023), the National Honours Award – Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 2023, and the Youth Ambassador for Peace Award, among many others.

Aisha Achimugu was born on 22 January 1974 to Capt. J.E.A. Adole (Rtd.) and Mrs. Adole.

She grew up in a modest background and attended Federal Government Girls Science School in Kuje, Abuja. She later earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Jos and received an Honorary Doctorate from the Commonwealth University in Belize.

Tragically, her husband, Sulaiman, passed away in 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Has Aisha Achimugu fled Nigeria?

The EFCC sent an invitation letter to Ms Achimugu’s home in Abuja on 4 March 2025, asking her to appear and address the allegations against her.

Sources within the EFCC say that Ms Achimugu, who was expected to meet with investigators, left the country between 6 and 7 March 2025.

Who is Aisha Achimugu, Nigerian business woman declared wanted by EFCC?

Source: UGC

One of her aides confirmed that she had travelled out of Nigeria but dismissed reports linking her departure to the EFCC investigation, blaming "unscrupulous elements" for spreading such claims.

On 17 March, Premium Times reported that the EFCC had obtained a court warrant to declare Ms Achimugu wanted after she left Nigeria while under investigation.

Achimugu's probe not linked to Atiku, Sanwo-Olu

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC has said that its investigations of the popular socialite Ms. Aisha Achimugu did not have any connection with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The commission made this known in a statement, while reacting to the media report linking the agency's investigations to a political undercurrent.

It emphasised that Achimugu is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared wanted by the commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng