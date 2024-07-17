Nigerian businesswoman and entrepreneur Aisha Achimugu has bagged the African Achievers Awards

The CEO of Felak Concept Group received an award in the UK Parliament for her contributions to the business climate in Nigeria

She asked Africans to stand up and be proud of their heritage and achievements

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Business magnate and Felak Concept Group CEO Dr. Aisha Achimugu, OFR, has won 2024 African Female Business Leader of the Year.

She received the award on Saturday, 13 July 2024, at the African Achievers Awards in the House of Parliament, UK. She was honoured with the laurel for her contributions to the business sector in Nigeria and Africa.

Aisha Achimugu receiving the award Credit: Felak Concepts

Source: Original

Achimugu hails Africans

During her brief speech, the serial entrepreneur urged Africans to be proud of their continent.

In her remark, she stated that Africans are great people created by God, affirming that the continent has produced great people who are doing great all over the world and are also proud of where they come from.

She said:

“I feel very proud to be an African. Not just being an African, being black African. Africa is a great continent with great people created by God and we are proud of it.”

Achimugu shows the way

She, however, urged the people of Africa to make the continent great by moving away from making only speeches but to taking action and bringing progress, not just to Africa, but to the nation and the most collaboration and setting rules.

The entrepreneur also thanked the award organizers for recognizing African achievers while congratulating her fellow prestigious honorees, including Barrister Caleb Muftwang, Plateau State Governor; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; South African Visu Thembekwayo, Founder and CEO of MyGrowth Fund Venture Partner, South Africa; and Gospel Singer Moses Bliss.

Meet the women leading Nigerian banks as CBN’s makes new appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on January 11, 2024, announced the appointment of new executives to oversee Union, Keystone, and Polaris Banks.

One of the appointments is Yetunde Oni as the new managing director/CEO of Union Bank of Nigeria.

Oni's appointment has increased the number of women who sit as managing directors/chief executive officers of different banks in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng