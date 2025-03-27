Okorie Sylvernus Sunday was sentenced to six months imprisonment after being convicted of money laundering by the Federal High Court, Ikoyi

He was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport with $578,000, part of which was concealed in a cream pack and included counterfeit currency

His guilty plea to two charges concluded the case, showcasing the Nigerian authorities’ commitment to tackling financial crimes

Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, sentenced Okorie Sylvernus Sunday to six months imprisonment on March 26, 2025, following his conviction for money laundering.

The convict was arrested at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for falsely declaring $578,000.

The case was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

False declaration and counterfeit currency discovery

Okorie was apprehended by the NCS on March 19, 2025, after declaring only $279,000 at the Currency Declaration Desk.

Upon further search, officers discovered an additional $299,000, concealed in a pack of cream, and €100, which turned out to be counterfeit.

He was arraigned on March 25, 2025, on a four-count charge related to money laundering and counterfeit currency but initially pleaded not guilty.

Change of plea and sentencing

During the trial, the defendant changed his plea to guilty for two of the charges. Following this, Justice Dipeolu ordered the withdrawal of the remaining two charges.

The court heard testimonies from NCS and EFCC operatives, who detailed the circumstances surrounding Okorie’s arrest.

After reviewing the facts, the judge sentenced him to six months imprisonment, concluding the high-profile case.

About EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is Nigeria's foremost anti-graft agency, established in 2003 to combat economic and financial crimes such as money laundering, fraud, and corruption.

Headquartered in Abuja, the EFCC operates under the EFCC Establishment Act of 2004, with a mission to eradicate financial crimes through prevention, enforcement, and coordination.

The agency is known for its high-profile investigations and prosecutions, targeting individuals and organisations involved in fraudulent activities.

Guided by core values of integrity, professionalism, courage, and collaboration, the EFCC plays a pivotal role in promoting transparency and accountability in Nigeria's financial and economic systems.

