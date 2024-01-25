Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been revealed to have left Lagos for days for a party on Caribbean Island

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, has returned to Nigeria after spending days in the Caribbean Island of Grenada for the party of the 50th birthday anniversary of Aisha Achimugu, an Abuja-based businesswoman and socialite.

According to Premium Times, the governor flew in private aircraft to the Caribbean Island and lodged in one of the most expensive resorts in the world.

It was learnt that many government officials were not aware of the governor's whereabouts for days, and some of them said the governor was attending a conference in London, while others just said he only travelled abroad.

How Sanwo-Olu was absent when Mandila building burned in Lagos

The medium reported that the Mandilas building burned in the state on 21 January, and poverty and insecurity have burdened many Lagosians while their governor was partying at Calivigny Island in an exclusive location with 80-acre private and cost of about $132,000 per night.

It was learnt that the organisers of the event rented the Island for seven days, which totalled $924,000, including other charges.

It was also reported that participants at the event alternated between Calivigny Island and Silversand Grenada, an exotic five-year-old seven-star luxury resort in the Grand Anse beach.

How Sanwo-Olu spends days at a luxury resort on Caribbean Island

Mr Sanwo-Olu and other participants alternated between Calivigny Island and Silversand Grenada, an exotic five-year-old seven-star luxury resort located in Grand Anse beach, where some events of the posh celebration were held.

Those who are familiar with the governor's absence said Sanwo-Olu left Nigeria on Wednesday, January 17, for the birthday carnival, which started “a scrumptious welcome breakfast” and “a spectacular dinner with an explosive finish” that day. Other guests had arrived in Grenada on 16 January.

But Mr Sanwo-Olu was only able to join the party on 18 January, the third day of the festivity. He remained there till 23 January, leaving his state without his leadership for days.

