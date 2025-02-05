Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule was thrilled by the $200 million Chinese lithium factory's impressive opening

Sule encouraged the youth to sign up for the technical courses that would allow them to work for the new Chinese mining companies

Governor Sule made the call soon after assessing the Jiuling Lithium Mining Company's building site at Endo, Nasarawa Local Government Area

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State expressed delight at the state's $200 million Chinese lithium factory's spectacular start-up.

Sule urged the state's residents, particularly the young people, to enroll in the technical programs that would enable them to work for the emerging Chinese mining firms in the area.

Governor Sule made the call shortly after inspecting the progress of work at the construction site of the Jiuling Lithium Mining Company in Endo, Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA), on Tuesday.

The governor's recent travel to China that included a visit to Jiuling's headquarters in Yichun, China, and a meeting with the company's chairman, who pledged to build a similar sector in Nasarawa State, served as the impetus for the inspection visit, The Guardian reported.

However, he stated that the state's residents could only gain the most from Chinese mining corporations entering the state provided they met the necessary requirements.

Shortly after a tour of the site, Governor Sule told reporters that the state's citizens would gain more from taking courses that would help them land a job with Jiuling Lithium Mining Company.

“While I was in China, I sought to find out how this industry is going to benefit both Nasarawa State, the people of Nasarawa Local Government, and indeed, the people of Udege Development Area. I asked them the questions, and they started with employment.

“They said they would employ all our citizens, especially qualified technical people, and they promised to pay them a minimum of N500,000. That is what I also confirmed right now.

“We have seen a few of the engineers. The call that I would like to make on our people is that most of the technical people that we have seen are from other states, some from Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau.

“While I am very happy and excited that there are people from Nasarawa State, I would like our people to use the opportunity of studying careers that would give them the opportunity to work in places like this.”

He stated that over 800 workers at the site are from the host communities.

“If they have sufficiently qualified technicians and engineers from Nasarawa State, they would employ them first. But if they don’t, they will not abandon their factory. They would go elsewhere,” he said.

The managing director of Jiuling Lithium Mining Company, Xiong Jin, reaffirmed the company's intention to invest an estimated $200 million in the construction of one of the biggest lithium processing facilities in Endo, Nasarawa State.

He affirmed that Jiuling would pay graduates hired to work at the mining site at least N500,000 while providing precise technical specifics regarding the factory's size.

However, Jin requested assistance from the state government in the areas of infrastructure and security.

