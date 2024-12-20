Africa’s leading EdTech company, Codar Africa, has just announced the opening of 2025 academic year admissions. In order to kickstart your tech career, they are offering scholarships covering up to 95% off tuition!

Technology has become an important and unavoidable part of our daily lives and this has led to a higher demand for tech skills all over the world. However, many Nigerians who are interested in becoming tech gurus lack the right information or the funds to get themselves equipped with the proper skills.

The Forbes-recognised institution has opened its doors for the 2025 session with this incredible opportunity. The initiative is designed to make world-class tech education more accessible and flexible for aspiring tech professionals.

Why Choose Codar?

1. AI-Powered Training for Cutting-Edge Learning

At the heart of Codar’s educational philosophy is the integration of AI-powered training. With AI-driven tools, students can expect a highly personalized and effective learning journey.

2. Physical & Online Learning options

No matter where you are or how you prefer to learn, Codar has you covered. Participate in live, interactive classes either in person or online.

3. Comprehensive Tech Courses

From Cybersecurity, Blockchain Development, Technical Writing to Software Engineering, Codar offers a full spectrum of tech courses tailored to prepare you for the industry’s demands.

4. UK-Verified Certification

Codar Hq issues globally recognised credentials that boost your employability and make you stand out in the competitive job market upon completion of the course.

5. Guaranteed Internship & Job Placement

At Codar, benefit from a 100% guaranteed internship program that leads to real-world job opportunities in top tech companies.

6. Accessible Learning Centers Across Lagos

Codar Africa has learning centers in different parts of Lagos mainland and on the Island. Whether you’re in Yaba, Ikeja, Lekki, or Gbagada, Codar has a center near you for seamless access to physical training.

Scholarship Opportunity: Up to 95% Off Tuition

This is your chance to receive a scholarship that can reduce your tuition fees by up to 95%! Don't let financial limitations hold you back from pursuing a tech career.

See some of the available courses here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5VrSR5Mz5H/?hl=en

How to Apply

Visit www.codarhq.com/scholarship

Fill out the application form.

Join the Tech Revolution

Codar isn't just a school; it's a bridge to your future in tech. Whether you’re just starting or looking to upskill, Codar’s 2025 admission program is your gateway to success.

Don’t miss this life-changing opportunity. Visit www.codarhq.com/scholarship now to secure your spot and claim your scholarship.

Follow us on social media @codarhq to stay updated.

Your journey to a thriving tech career begins at Codar. Apply today!

Source: Legit.ng