Kwara State University’s plan to relocate its Faculty of Agriculture to the newly built Ilesha Baruba campus has sparked student concerns over safety

The move comes just weeks after a deadly terror attack in the area, with students citing kidnapping and insecurity along the Ilorin–Ilesha Baruba highway

While the government assures improved security, many students believe the relocation is hasty and places lives at risk

The decision by the Kwara State Government and Kwara State University (KWASU) to open the Ilesha Baruba campus amid ongoing security concerns has sparked a flurry of adverse reactions from students.

Legit.ng learned that the university is set to relocate thousands of students admitted under the Faculty of Agriculture to the newly completed campus in Ilesha Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

KWASU to open new campus in Ilesha Baruba

According to information on the university's official website, the relocation is aimed at leveraging the area’s natural resources for agricultural training. The school described the location as "serene," stating:

“The serene town of Ilesha-Baruba hosts the 3rd campus. Ilesha-Baruba is in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State. The Faculty of Agriculture which offers programs in Animal Production, Agricultural Economics and Farm Management, Agricultural Extension, Crop Production, and Food Science and Technology is domiciled in that campus to make the best of the abundant natural resources in that area for the training of the next generation of agricpreneurs.”

But while the government praises the initiative, many students have voiced deep concerns over their safety, citing recent terrorist attacks and an increase in kidnapping incidents along the Ilorin-Ilesha Baruba highway.

“They are sending us to a danger zone. How can they expect us to travel every day on that highway when people are being kidnapped and attacked almost weekly?” a penultimate student of Crop Production told Legit.ng under anonymity.

Another student who spoke with Legit.ng added:

“The truth is that relocating our faculty to Ilesha Baruba is for our benefit. It will help us learn the practical aspect very well. But this is risky now. Everyone knows what is happening in Baruteen, Kaima and other northern region communities in the state.”

Fear Grips Students as KWASU Set to Open Ilesha Baruba Campus Amid Terror Threats

“The distance from Ilorin to Ilesha Baruba is more than four hours because of bad road and the highway(Ilorin-Ilesha Baruba road) is a known hotspot for kidnappers. No school or education is worth our lives,” the student stated.

In recent weeks, several violent incidents have been reported in and around the Baruten axis.

For instance, In April, Legit.ng broke the news of a terror attack in Ilesha Baruba, when suspected terrorists dressed in military camouflage stormed the community and killed six people in a brazen attack that has sent shockwaves across the area.

Legit.ng gathered from multiple community sources that the attack occurred around 9:00 pm at the main garage of the town, near the residence of a prominent elder, Alhaji Jubril.

Community sources said the gunmen appeared suddenly from Ilorin Road, catching residents off guard.

A disturbing video obtained by Legit.ng shows the victims lying lifeless as gunmen shot directly at their heads, sparking outrage and fear among viewers.

One local resident, who spoke to Legit.ng described the attack as “unimaginably brutal.”

Despite the tension, the Kwara State Government announced the resumption of academic activities at the Ilesha Baruba campus, assuring the public that all necessary measures had been taken to protect lives.

A press statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Omotayo Ayanda, read:

“The Kwara State Government has said that all necessary measures have been put in place for the resumption of academic activities at the Ilesha Baruba campus... including the provision of adequate security arrangements to guarantee the safety of students and staff.”

During a recent on-the-spot assessment, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, visited the campus alongside top government officials and KWASU management. She expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to security.

“We understand the concerns of students and their families, especially following the recent incident in the community. However, we want to assure everyone that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of all Kwarans, including KWASU students,” she stated.

The Emir of Ilesha Baruba, Prof. Haliru Idris Abubakar, also weighed in, assuring that the community is peaceful and eager to host the campus.

“We are confident that students and staff will enjoy a peaceful and conducive environment for academic excellence,” the Emir said, while appealing to the Governor to formally commission the campus.

While the government and university management remain upbeat about the reopening, students see the move as premature, especially in light of the security challenges.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

