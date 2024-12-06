Lady Shares Tips For Graduates To Get Hired During Job Interviews, Narrates Her Experience
- A Nigerian lady shared tips for graduates to get hired during job interviews as she narrated her experience
- She mentioned how experience and skills can impress the organisation and get them to hire graduates
- Many who came across the video agreed with the lady and asked for more details on how to ace job interviews
A lady enlightened graduates on how to get hired during a job interview and stated her personal experience.
She said one of her biggest mistakes was applying for jobs without relevant skills.
In a video shared by @tothegraduates, the lady said she thought her grades would compensate for her experience and skills.
She realised that one tip for getting hired during an interview is having skills from volunteering, internships, training, and certifications.
The video was captioned:
“Don’t make the same mistake I made. Your skills and experience will always speak louder.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady shared job interview tips for fresh graduates
Many who came across the video agreed with the lady and asked for more details on how to ace job interviews.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Hair_n_lash_by_cimbee said:
"I'm rooting for you too sis. I'm glad ur page has boom in no time,cheers to 1k plus followers. I'm scared of not seeing you on fyp,that's why I haven't followed u yet bt I do engage bt I'll now."
@Koko said:
"Please do I have to Add my Undergraduate Intenship( the one usually done in 300lv) and NYSC internship (as graduate internship),as Experience in my CV."
@Ebube Brian|Digital Marketing said:
"This is why it's important to learn skills."
@Gift John said:
"Everything you said is true. I realized this recently, but it’s not to late to gather the needed experience and I’m glad to have stumbled upon your post."
