A lady enlightened graduates on how to get hired during a job interview and stated her personal experience.

She said one of her biggest mistakes was applying for jobs without relevant skills.

In a video shared by @tothegraduates, the lady said she thought her grades would compensate for her experience and skills.

She realised that one tip for getting hired during an interview is having skills from volunteering, internships, training, and certifications.

The video was captioned:

“Don’t make the same mistake I made. Your skills and experience will always speak louder.”

Reactions as lady shared job interview tips for fresh graduates

Many who came across the video agreed with the lady and asked for more details on how to ace job interviews.

@Hair_n_lash_by_cimbee said:

"I'm rooting for you too sis. I'm glad ur page has boom in no time,cheers to 1k plus followers. I'm scared of not seeing you on fyp,that's why I haven't followed u yet bt I do engage bt I'll now."

@Koko said:

"Please do I have to Add my Undergraduate Intenship( the one usually done in 300lv) and NYSC internship (as graduate internship),as Experience in my CV."

@Ebube Brian|Digital Marketing said:

"This is why it's important to learn skills."

@Gift John said:

"Everything you said is true. I realized this recently, but it’s not to late to gather the needed experience and I’m glad to have stumbled upon your post."

