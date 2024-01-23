On Wednesday, January 17, Emmanuel TV, the broadcasting arm of Synagogue Church of All Nations, was removed from the DSTV cable lineup

This came after prior notice by DSTV to SCOAN that viewers of Emmanuel TV were no longer strong enough to retain the channel

The Church asked its members and other viewers of the programme to migrate to Free To Air FTA High Definition HD Decoder and others

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Emmanuel TV, the broadcasting arm of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has been delisted from the DSTV cable platform on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

A recent investigation found that viewers are moving away with enthusiasm from the DSTV cable platform. Photo Credit: SCOAN

Source: UGC

Legit.ng reported that the television network established by the late Nigerian televangelist Temitope Babatunde Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, will no longer air on MultiChoice platforms DStv and GOtv.

This comes after a letter DSTV wrote to SCOAN alleging that viewers of Emmanuel TV were no longer strong enough for it to retain the Christian channel on its stable.

A recent investigation has, however, found that viewers are also moving away with enthusiasm from the DSTV cable platform to the Free to Air (FTA) decoder.

Read also:

SCOAN tells members to migrate

SCOAN announced during its Sunday service that it was leaving DSTV, GOTV, and all other pay cable platforms.

It then asked all viewers of Emmanuel TV worldwide to migrate to Free To Air High Definition HD Decoder, Apple TV, FireTV stick, Roku TV, and Google TV, which can all be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

It stated that accessing Emmanuel TV is more versatile, convenient, and reliable on the platforms.

How viewers are reacting

Some members and fans of the Church have since been reacting to the shift from DSTV to FTA decoder.

The Nation reported how Mohammed Rasak, a technician, started experiencing a boom in his business as he has been occupied with installing HD Decoders for people now opting for a new option in the last few years.

Mrs Okuwengu Nancy, a public affairs guru in East Africa, said that she had received calls from Kenyans and other nations who said they would no longer use DSTV because they mainly needed it for Emmanuel TV.

She said:

“The only thing they will miss in DSTV is football but other streaming services like Netflix are cheaper and give equally good entertainment like movies. People are moving to free air decoders.”

According to Nematandam Kirstan, a South African tycoon, the biggest loser is DSTV because people can watch Emmanuel TV on various platforms with the latest technological innovations.

He said:

“Your mobile phone creates lots of platforms for you. Many are now moving to watch Emmanuel TV on the Free to Air channel.”

He said Emmanuel TV will increase its viewership because of the Free to Air Decoders, social media, etc.

He added that "ordinary people who could not afford DSTV can now enjoy the blessings of Emmanuel TV."

Hillary Njau in Tanzania believes that the DSTV attack on Emmanuel TV is a blessing in disguise as it has created more awareness for many people moving to Free to Air Decoders because of Emmanuel TV.

Kabango from Malawi said:

“Where I stay, about 30people gather at one house to watch prayers on Sunday. Closing the channel means these people would not be able to watch prayers just because of someone who feels his/her right has been violated. Dstv is not fair by its autocratic decision but thank God for the free to air decoder now available.”

Orji Onyekwere in Lagos said,

“Going on free to air platforms will also afford a lot of the faithful that cannot subscribe to the exorbitant price of DStv and GOtv bouquets to get a more profitable alternative that will cost them nothing.

In his view, it's all the pay TV platforms that are losing this time and not Emmanuel TV or Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

Did TB Joshua's SCOAN shut down after BBC documentary?

Legit.ng reported that following the three-hour documentary aired by the BBC about TB Joshua, the Church clarified the rumour that it was closing down.

In a Facebook post shared by the TB Joshua Ministries on Sunday, January 14, the wife of the late cleric, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, reportedly debunked the rumour at the church branch in Ondo, adding that SCOAN is a church and not a cult.

Pastor Evelyn maintained that Synagogue is a church preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and would not close despite the allegations against the late founder.

Source: Legit.ng