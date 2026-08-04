Egypt vs Nigeria: List of TV Stations and Streaming Platforms to Watch Decisive WAFCON Match
- Nigeria's Super Falcons face Egypt in their final WAFCON 2026 Group C match, needing a win to stay in the tournament
- Head coach Justine Madugu will be without two key players against Egypt due to suspensions picked up in earlier matches
- Egypt arrive at the fixture having lost both group games, but a positive result could still keep their qualification hopes alive
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Nigeria's Super Falcons must beat Egypt's Cleopatra Queens in their third and final Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 group-stage fixture to progress to the knockout stage and remain in contention for a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The Falcons sit second in Group C on three points, level with Zambia but separated by head-to-head. Malawi lead the group on six points, while the Super Falcons’ next opponent, Egypt, has zero points.
Nigeria's title defence started on a disastrous note, falling 3-2 to Malawi in their opening game. They recovered in their second outing, edging Zambia 1-0 despite spending the final half of the match with ten players following a red card, as noted by NFF.
Egypt, meanwhile, has had a torrid campaign. They conceded six goals without reply against Zambia before losing 3-1 to Malawi. Elimination is not yet certain for them, though, as a win over Nigeria would dramatically alter the group standings.
Super Falcons to be without 2 players
Coach Justine Madugu faces a selection headache heading into the decisive fixture. Tosin Demehin received a red card during the Zambia match and was automatically suspended.
Jennifer Echegini, who collected her second booking of the tournament in the same game, will also serve a one-match ban, leaving Nigeria short in key positions.
Where to watch Egypt vs Nigeria
Nigerian fans can follow the action on DStv and GOtv, including their respective streaming platforms. The match will also be broadcast free-to-air on Afro Sports for those without a subscription, as confirmed by CAF.
What Super Falcons need to progress
Legit.ng previously reported what the Super Falcons need to reach the knockout stage of WAFCON 2026 ahead of their final group game against Egypt.
The defending champions do not have it straightened. They must beat Egypt and also rely on the results in Zambia vs Malawi, played simultaneously.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.