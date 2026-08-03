Senator Rufai Hanga announced his resignation from the NDC as he prepared to switch political parties

Senator Hanga's exit from the NDC comes ahead of a planned move to the ruling All Progressives Congress

The resignation adds to the growing wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Senator Rufai Hanga has officially resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as he prepares to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Hanga's exit from the NDC, which became public on Monday, August 3, marks one of the party's most significant political shake-ups since fellow Kano political stakeholder Rabiu Kwankwaso joined the party in May 2026.

Senator Rufai Hanga resigns from the NDC ahead of his planned defection to the APC before the 2027 election. Photo credit: Sen Rufa'i Hanga Media Office

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Hanga dumps NDC

Hanga represents the Kano Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate.

The serving federal lawmaker's resignation signals his intention to align with the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections, a period during which several politicians across Nigeria have been reassessing their party affiliations.

APC gains ahead of 2027 election

Hanga's planned defection represents a boost for the APC as the ruling party works to consolidate its legislative strength ahead of the next electoral cycle. His movement follows a broader pattern of political realignments that have seen members of opposition parties cross to the APC in recent months.

The NDC, which had been working to build momentum around its 2027 presidential ticket, now faces the challenge of managing internal movement as the election period draws closer.

Read Hanga's resignation letter in full below via X:

Hanga loses ticket to Gawuna

Hanga's defection is linked to his loss of the party's ticket.

In late May, Hanga lost the NDC senatorial ticket for the Kano Central district to former Deputy Governor Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The decision was announced by Kwankwaso, following what he described as wide consultations within the party and its strategic structures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso said the choice of Gawuna was guided by principles of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence, which he insisted remain central to the party’s internal decision-making process.

The development effectively sidelines the incumbent Senator Hanga, who recently defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the NDC in a bid to retain his seat in the forthcoming election.

Read more on 2027 election

Kwankwaso receives Kano APC defectors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso, the vice presidential candidate of the NDC, welcomed a group of defectors from the APC in Madobi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano state into the party.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the former Kano state governor expressed delight over the development.

Source: Legit.ng