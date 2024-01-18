Senator Shehu Sani said if the Super Eagles lose to Ivory Coast, he will say they went to the tournament for a fashion parade

Sani stated this ahead of today's second match of Group A between Nigeria and the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire

The Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first match on Sunday, January 14

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has revealed what he will say should the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose their next match against the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He said if the Super Eagles lose to the Elephant of Ivory Coast, he will conclude that they went to the tournament for a fashion parade and not to play football.

Shehu Sani says he will conclude Super Eagles went to AFCON for fashion parade if they lose to Ivory Coast Photo Credit:@NGSuperEagles/@Selephanto/ShehuSani

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, January 17.

The former federal lawmaker wrote:

“If the Super Eagles loses to Ivory Coast, I’ll just say they went to Abidjan for fashion parade.”

The Super Eagles will face the Ivorian national team today, Thursday, January 18th by 6 pm.

Nigeria drew its first match against Equatorial Guinea while the host nation defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0.

