The Canadian government is reportedly seeking to welcome 500,000 immigrants every year from 2024

The country has unveiled its various immigration levels plan to ease movement to the country

It has also issued criteria and application process for those intending to move to the country

The Canadian government unveiled its Immigration Levels Plans, guiding the number of residents to relocate to the country in the next three years.

The country’s immigration levels will remain unchanged from its target of 485,000 new immigrants in 2024.

Canada will look to welcome about 500,000 new immigrants yearly.

Next year, Canada will look to welcome about 281.135 immigrants under the economic class of 58% of the annual target. By 2026, the number will increase to N301,250 immigrants or 60% of the yearly target.

According to Vanguard, the family class 2024 will be 114,000 immigrants or 24% of all admissions.

The number will rise to 118,000 immigrants by 2026, or 24% of all admissions.

The country stated that humanitarian admission targets will be 89,865 immigrants in 2024, or about 19% of all admissions.

These totals include refugees, protected persons, and those admitted for humanitarian, compassionate, or other reasons. By 2026, the target will be 80,832 immigrants, or 16% of all admissions.

The Express Entry target will be 110,700 permanent resident admissions in 2024, increasing to 117,500 immigrants in 2025 and 2026.

Per the report, the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) target will be 110,000 immigrants in 2024 and increase to 120,000 in 2025 and another 120,000 in 2026.

Spousal, Partner, and Children sponsorship has 82,000 target admissions in 2024 and will rise to 84,000 in 2025 and 2026.

The Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP) target would be around 32,000 immigrants in 2024, followed by 34,000 immigrants in 2025 and 2026.

Federal Skilled Worker or FSW (Express Entry)

Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

Quebec-Selected Skilled Workers Program

Experts say Express Entry is the fastest and most popular way to get a permanent residency in Canada.

The Canadian government uses a virtual system called Express Entry, which processes and organizes the applications for skilled workers to move to the country for permanent residence.

Steps to benefit.

Find out if you are eligible

Check your score

Get your documents ready

Applicants do not need to upload documents to submit a profile but may need information from some or all of the following documents.

A passport or travel document

Language test results

Proof of Canadian education or an educational credential assessment report for immigration purposes if applicants are applying through the Federal Skilled Workers Program or they want to get points for the education they got outside Canada.

Proof of funds

They must upload copies of the documents you used for their profile. Most applicants will also need to upload the following:

Police certificates

Medical exams

Proof of funds

Birth certificate

