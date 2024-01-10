The federal government is inviting application for jobs from residents of Plateau humanitarian job

The Federal Government is seeking qualified Nigerians who are residents of Plateau State for temporary humanitarian job positions.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in a statement said it is for the communities in Plateau where people were recently killed by armed bandits.

The Guardian reports that the job is expected to last for 3 months and support the federal government's efforts to bring succor to the affected communities.

The statement from the ministry reads:

“For avoidance of doubt, this is a temporal humanitarian aid worker job with three months’ duration"

The online portal for applications for those interested has been open since Monday, January 8, 2024.

Why the humanitarian job?

According to the ministry, the job opening is targeted at improving the Ministry’s response time and quality of response in the communities affected.

It was also stated that this job is for persons residents in those locations to help with community relationships and interaction.

The Local Government Areas (LGAs) concerned in Plateau State are Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu.

To apply for the job use this links fmhds.gov.ng and fmhapahumanitarianjobs.com

Permanent Secretary, Enitan takes over from Betta Edu

Meanwhile, following the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has assumed control of the ministry.

Legit.ng reports that Edu was suspended on Monday, January 8, due to alleged public funds payments into private accounts.

Enitan takes charge following the issuance of a letter from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) office.

