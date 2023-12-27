Canada is considering limiting the number of Temporary Foreign Workers in the country

The move, according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, is to check population growth and the housing crisis

The country said the new measure will take place in 2024 as it fashions out the new method

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, has disclosed that the country may impose restrictions on temporary foreign workers beginning January 2024 to manage population growth and the housing crisis in the country.

The reforms will affect international students, including Nigerians and other foreign workers.

Canada moves to control population explosion

Miller announced this during a press briefing as he unveiled plans to limit the entry of Temporary Foreign Workers into the country.

Miller expressed concerns about the current system, which has been unchecked, and emphasized the need for a controlled and balanced approach.

The programme comprises persons who come to Canada for temporary employment in particular occupations, including skilled professionals, agricultural workers, and seasonal employees.

These workers hold limited work permits and are only automatically eligible for permanent residency if they meet certain conditions.

According to reports, the reforms aim to manage the influx of the housing crisis, as Miller indicates that the reforms would be made early next year to address the increase in temporary foreign workers.

Miller stated that he is not targeting specific groups but wants to address the broader impacts of an overstretched system.

Canada introduces changes to proof of funds

Canada experienced a record population growth of more than 430,000 in the second quarter of 2023 due to immigration changes.

In early December 2023, Miller announced changes to the foreign student scheme, requiring applicants to show increased financial independence.

The minister indicates plans to revoke study permits and to partner with provinces to regulate standard colleges and control international students.

The statement shows Canada’s approach to Temporary Foreign Workers and international students.

The country plans to work out the specifics of the new plan in the coming days.

